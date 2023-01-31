Read full article on original website
Related
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections
LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
legalnews.com
SOLACE program helps SBM members with critical needs
SOLACE Network is a program coordinated by the State Bar of Michigan designed to help members of the legal community or their immediate families who are in critical need because of a recent, sudden catastrophic illness, injury, or event. The State Bar is reminding all members of Michigan’s legal community,...
michiganradio.org
Black women call on Michigan legislators to strengthen family and medical leave policies
Black mothers and caregivers called Thursday on legislators to strengthen Michigan's family and medical leave policies. They met ahead of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act's 30th anniversary on February 5. The law offers limited unpaid family and medical leave. Employees at public agencies, some schools, and companies with...
legalnews.com
Whitmer recognizes Black History Month with proclamation
Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in forging a...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two Northern Michigan Men Appointed To Natural Resources Commission
Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed two men to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, which sets the policy for the management of our wildlife and public lands. David Nyberg, of Marquette, has served as the Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development at Northern Michigan University since 2018. Prior...
Repealing Michigan’s right-to-work law wouldn’t affect teachers unions
Michigan teachers unions are backing a Democratic plan that would help labor groups in the state generate more resources for their collective bargaining efforts, even though the plan wouldn’t involve public school educators or other government employees.At issue is a 2012 state law that freed workers at unionized workplaces who decline to join the union from having to pay a portion of dues — known as “agency fees” — to support...
Michigan State Superintendent opposes retention part of 'read-by-three' law
(The Center Square) – The Democrat-dominated Michigan Legislature wants to scrap the retention part of the 2016 read-by-grade-three law. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, introduced Senate Bill 12, which aims to stop the state from possibly holding students back who are one or more grade levels behind on reading. The law also requires reading intervention and ongoing monitoring assessments to support student literacy. The bill follows a report from the Michigan...
legalnews.com
Governor announces $47M in Going PRO Talent Fund grants awards
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to announce $47,000,000 in Going PRO Talent Fund grants to nearly 750 Michigan businesses to support their in-demand, high-skill talent needs, and help approximately 27,000 workers across the state secure employment, industry-recognized credentials and strong wages. “The...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist recognize Black History Month
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in...
legalnews.com
Nessel files brief supporting New York law criminalizing possession of a weapon on private property when private property owner has not given express consent
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined a provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief, Nessel and the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provision of the CCIA is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
Detroit News
Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers
Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
legalnews.com
Nessel and Benson update legislators on work to protect elections and restore driver's licenses
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday updated lawmakers on the state Senate Elections and Ethics Committee on the strength of Michigan elections and identified legislation that would build on their success. The visit was the third in two days for Benson and...
legalnews.com
Childcare, family support focus of WLAM program
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will conduct its monthly WLAMom online discussion Monday, February 6, beginning at 8 p.m. via Zoom. The February program will focus on family support - babysitter- childcare. To register for this online event, visit www.womenlawyers.org and click on “events.”
wdet.org
A look at Michigan charter schools
Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents.
"The Wealth Gap in Michigan: How the Rich Get Richer"
Michigan is a state known for its vibrant economy and diverse industries. However, there's a growing disparity between the rich and the poor, with the former continuing to accumulate wealth at an alarming rate. In this article, we'll explore the ways in which the rich are getting richer in Michigan and why the state provides a favorable environment for building wealth.
legalnews.com
Court Digest
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man arrested last year for alleged threats against a high school was charged in federal court Wednesday with possession of pipe bombs, possession of an unregistered silencer and attempted property damage. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court...
Advocate
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
legalnews.com
Michiganders encouraged to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that Michiganders should check to see if they have something in the...
Comments / 0