legalnews.com
SOLACE program helps SBM members with critical needs
SOLACE Network is a program coordinated by the State Bar of Michigan designed to help members of the legal community or their immediate families who are in critical need because of a recent, sudden catastrophic illness, injury, or event. The State Bar is reminding all members of Michigan’s legal community,...
legalnews.com
Governor announces $47M in Going PRO Talent Fund grants awards
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to announce $47,000,000 in Going PRO Talent Fund grants to nearly 750 Michigan businesses to support their in-demand, high-skill talent needs, and help approximately 27,000 workers across the state secure employment, industry-recognized credentials and strong wages. “The...
legalnews.com
Firm to participate in Annual Cross-Border Economic Forecast at Fed Detroit Branch
Dickinson Wright is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Canada-United States Business Association (CUSBA) 11th Annual Cross-Border Economic Forecast on Tuesday, February 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Federal Reserve Bank – Detroit Branch, 1600 E. Warren Ave. in Detroit. The 11th...
legalnews.com
Michiganders encouraged to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that Michiganders should check to see if they have something in the...
legalnews.com
Nessel and Benson update legislators on work to protect elections and restore driver's licenses
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday updated lawmakers on the state Senate Elections and Ethics Committee on the strength of Michigan elections and identified legislation that would build on their success. The visit was the third in two days for Benson and...
legalnews.com
Childcare, family support focus of WLAM program
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will conduct its monthly WLAMom online discussion Monday, February 6, beginning at 8 p.m. via Zoom. The February program will focus on family support - babysitter- childcare. To register for this online event, visit www.womenlawyers.org and click on “events.”
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Juvenile probation officer/caseworker certification exam offered online. The Michigan Judicial Institute and will conduct the Juvenile Probation Officer/Caseworker Certification Examination on Thursday, February 23. Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Order 1985-5 requires a juvenile [court] probation officer/caseworker to complete the Michigan Judicial Institute (MJI) certification training within two years of employment.
legalnews.com
JAEPC Meeting
The Jackson Area Estate Planning Council met Jan. 11 at Veritas. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!. Full access to public notices, articles, columns, archives, statistics, calendar and more.
legalnews.com
Plans in full swing for annual Signature Event
It may be months away and will come at a time when tulips are in bloom, but the 2023 Signature Event already is on the minds of organizers of the annual fund-raiser for the Oakland County Bar Foundation. OCBF officials recently began their push to round up sponsors for the...
legalnews.com
Whitmer signs legislation to build affordable housing, revitalize communities, and support small businesses
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (seated) signing Senate Bill 7 in Lansing on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to sign a bill into law that will invest in building affordable housing, revitalizing communities, and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. This signing marks the earliest a bill has been signed in a new term since 1947.
legalnews.com
Catholic Lawyers Guild to hold luncheon in May
The Catholic Lawyers Guild will host its annual Spring Luncheon at noon, Thursday, May 4, at St. Mary Cathedral Parish Hall in Lansing,. The speaker will be Edward Peters, professor of Canon Law at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in the Archdiocese of Detroit. More details and registration information will follow...
legalnews.com
Winter Convention
The Michigan Association for Justice conducted its 2023 Winter Convention on Friday, January 27, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Novi. The convention featured four seminar tracks: MAJ’s Medical Malpractice Seminar, MAJ’s 2023 Nuts and Bolts of No-Fault Practice, MAJ’s Premises Liability Seminar, and Worker’s Compensation/Social Security Seminar. Among those presenting during the programs were (left to right) Moderator Jeffrey Kaufman, Michelle Kreger, Daryl Royal of the Workers’ Disability Compensation Appeals Commission, Moderator Andrea Hamm, John Lancione, Moderator Todd Stearn, John Cattie, Moderator Dina Zalewski, Moderator Chad Engelhardt, Moderator Jesse Reiter, Magistrate William Watkinson, Nursine Jackson, Eric Steinberg, Deborah Tonelli, Moderator Sean Shearer, Leslie Christensen, Isobel Thomas, Samantha Jobak, Stephanie McPherson, and Jack Nolish, director, Workers Disability Compensation Agency.
legalnews.com
Proclamation recognizes Black History Month in Michigan
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in forging a...
legalnews.com
Nessel files brief supporting New York law criminalizing possession of a weapon on private property when private property owner has not given express consent
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined a provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief, Nessel and the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provision of the CCIA is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
legalnews.com
Secretary of State continues transparent voter registration list maintenance
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Monday launched the next phase of transparent, ongoing voter registration list maintenance, announcing that the Bureau of Elections will make available in advance the list of voter registrations to be cancelled in accordance with federal law. “Michigan’s elections are among the most secure...
legalnews.com
At a Glance ...
Clark Hill will present the webinar “SECURE Act 2.0 Has Arrived” on Tuesday, February 7, beginning at 1 p.m. via Zoom. On Dec. 29, 2022, President Biden signed the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. SECURE 2.0 makes numerous changes to the rules governing 401(k) and other qualified retirement plans.
legalnews.com
Macomb Business Awards returning to historic Emerald Theatre
Macomb County officials have announced that the annual Macomb Business Awards will be held Thursday, May 4. The event, which is now in its 11th year, will return to the Emerald Theatre in Mount Clemens to recognize local businesses in a variety of categories. “We were so proud to host...
legalnews.com
Oakland County woman to stand trial on unauthorized practice of a health profession, identity theft, and witness intimidation charges
An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton will stand trial on numerous charges for the unauthorized practice of a health profession, identify theft, and witness intimidation, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over...
legalnews.com
Nessel announces settlement in first PFAS case
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. (Asahi) to address releases of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) at Asahi’s former facility near Brighton, Michigan. The settlement requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface water discharged from their former facility, and to undertake response actions to address levels that exceed state criteria. The Consent Decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court on January 30, and will be effective upon entry by the court.
legalnews.com
National Roundup
CINCINNATI (AP) — One of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s lawyers questioned the fitness on Tuesday of U.S. District Judge Timothy Black to preside over the Republican’s corruption trial. Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue as the trial of Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former...
