Notice is hereby given that the State Transportation Commission of Wyoming has accepted as completed according to plans, specifications and rules governing the same work performed under that certain contract between the State of Wyoming, acting through said Commission, and S & L Industrial, The Contractor, on Highway Project Number B212037 in Converse and Platte Counties, consisting of signs and miscellaneous work, and the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Director of the Department of Transportation will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on March 14, 2023.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO