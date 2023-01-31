Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
“Spending Like Drunks!” Supplemental Budget Grows To $481 Million After Daylong Debate
With the state flush with hundreds of millions of dollars in unbudgeted revenue, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed the second reading of a highly amended $481 million supplemental budget Wednesday. Most of the highly contested votes on 53 amendments proposed...
Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales?
As many people move toward EVs, Wyoming politicians are introducing a new bill that would phase out EV sales. The post Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
buffalobulletin.com
Bills with local interest
Week three of the 2023 General Session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature is complete. We discussed a variety of bills this week with topics ranging from city annexation notice to state land leasing amendments. I personally sponsored two of the bills that passed the House this week. House Bill 79...
Number Of Wyoming House Bills Defeated Already In 2023 Session
The 2023 session of the Wyoming Legislature is less than half over, but a number of bills filed in the Wyoming House are already dead, either because they have been voted down or because they missed Tuesday's deadline for introduction. That doesn't always mean that the basic idea behind the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill That Would Allow Nonviolent Felons With Multiple Convictions To Vote Passes Committee
Antonio Serrano, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming, told Cowboy State Daily when he started voting and becoming engaged in politics, it helped him become a more productive member of society. "Voting plays an important role in...
cowboystatedaily.com
State to Pull $3 Million From St. Stephen’s Indian School, Give To Tribal DFS Instead
Citing constitutional concerns now that the school is under federal control, Wyoming lawmakers are on track to pull about $3 million in state funding from St. Stephen's Indian School on the Wind River Indian Reservation. That money, however, will likely...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect
How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for "civility" in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this "since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues".
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill
One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crossover Voting Bills Advance, But Weaker Than Some Wyoming Conservatives Want
An effort to restrict crossover voting in Wyoming was weakened Monday, but passed through the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. House Bill 103 as originally written would have moved the deadline to switch political party affiliation to the beginning...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lindholm Says Wyoming Should Sue Federal Reserve Over Digital Bank Rejection
Now that the Federal Reserve has shut a Wyoming Special Purpose Depository Institution out of its centralized systems, a former lawmaker who helped write Wyoming's digital asset laws, tells Cowboy State Daily it might be time for the state to sue the Federal Reserve.
Douglas Budget
WYDOT Final Settlement...
Notice is hereby given that the State Transportation Commission of Wyoming has accepted as completed according to plans, specifications and rules governing the same work performed under that certain contract between the State of Wyoming, acting through said Commission, and S & L Industrial, The Contractor, on Highway Project Number B212037 in Converse and Platte Counties, consisting of signs and miscellaneous work, and the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Director of the Department of Transportation will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on March 14, 2023.
Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power
The Wyoming Public Service Commission approved a plan by Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to implement new rates for electric service, effective March 1. Residential customers will see an increase of approximately $8 per month, ... Read More » The post Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
kunm.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
county17.com
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
buckrail.com
Construction halted on wastewater facility connected to “glamping” site on state trust lands
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction of a wastewater facility at the headwaters of the Fish Creek watershed on Wyoming State Lands has been halted due to a stay issued by the court. The facility is part of the dome-style “glamping” sites project off of Moose-Wilson Road. On June...
kgoskerm.com
Governor Gordon and other Republican Governors Oppose Biden’s WOTUS Rule
Cheyenne, WY (RELEASE from Governor Gordon) January 31, 2023 — Governor Mark Gordon and 24 other Republican governors issued a joint letter to President Joe Biden opposing the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and are calling on him to delay implementation until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling in Sackett v. EPA.
bigfoot99.com
Your story wanted: Professors collecting stories from Wyoming residents
Your personal story about living in Wyoming, whether it ends happily ever after or not, could wind up in front of state lawmakers and have an impact on future policies. Two University of Wyoming professors are collecting stories from residents, and they’ll be in Carbon County next week. Dr. Jean Garrison is a co-founder of the Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program. The group is traveling the state collecting stories about opportunities or barriers distinctive to each community. Professor Garrison is compiling first-hand accounts of everyday life, both the good and the bad.
Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility
The project will support the retention and creation of nearly 200 high-paying jobs in the community.
Douglas Budget
Converse leads state in standing rig count
Campbell right behind with five; together the two counties have half the state total. Converse County continues to lead the Cowboy State in energy. According to data provided by ENVERUS (Drilling Info Inc.), more than half of Wyoming’s active rig count is located in Converse (eight rigs) and Campbell (five rigs) counties, with the most recent count Jan. 30 totaling 20 oil rigs statewide.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
It's tough to get compensation for the sheep wolves kill when all that's left for wildlife agents to find is "a little bit of wool in the brush," said rancher Laura Pearson. Wolves have all but ruined...
