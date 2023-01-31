ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
buffalobulletin.com

Bills with local interest

Week three of the 2023 General Session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature is complete. We discussed a variety of bills this week with topics ranging from city annexation notice to state land leasing amendments. I personally sponsored two of the bills that passed the House this week. House Bill 79...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for “civility” in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this “since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues”.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crossover Voting Bills Advance, But Weaker Than Some Wyoming Conservatives Want

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to restrict crossover voting in Wyoming was weakened Monday, but passed through the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. House Bill 103 as originally written would have moved the deadline to switch political party affiliation to the beginning...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Lindholm Says Wyoming Should Sue Federal Reserve Over Digital Bank Rejection

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Now that the Federal Reserve has shut a Wyoming Special Purpose Depository Institution out of its centralized systems, a former lawmaker who helped write Wyoming’s digital asset laws, tells Cowboy State Daily it might be time for the state to sue the Federal Reserve.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

WYDOT Final Settlement...

Notice is hereby given that the State Transportation Commission of Wyoming has accepted as completed according to plans, specifications and rules governing the same work performed under that certain contract between the State of Wyoming, acting through said Commission, and S & L Industrial, The Contractor, on Highway Project Number B212037 in Converse and Platte Counties, consisting of signs and miscellaneous work, and the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Director of the Department of Transportation will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on March 14, 2023.
WYOMING STATE
kgoskerm.com

Governor Gordon and other Republican Governors Oppose Biden’s WOTUS Rule

Cheyenne, WY (RELEASE from Governor Gordon) January 31, 2023 — Governor Mark Gordon and 24 other Republican governors issued a joint letter to President Joe Biden opposing the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and are calling on him to delay implementation until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling in Sackett v. EPA.
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

Your story wanted: Professors collecting stories from Wyoming residents

Your personal story about living in Wyoming, whether it ends happily ever after or not, could wind up in front of state lawmakers and have an impact on future policies. Two University of Wyoming professors are collecting stories from residents, and they’ll be in Carbon County next week. Dr. Jean Garrison is a co-founder of the Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program. The group is traveling the state collecting stories about opportunities or barriers distinctive to each community. Professor Garrison is compiling first-hand accounts of everyday life, both the good and the bad.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Converse leads state in standing rig count

Campbell right behind with five; together the two counties have half the state total. Converse County continues to lead the Cowboy State in energy. According to data provided by ENVERUS (Drilling Info Inc.), more than half of Wyoming’s active rig count is located in Converse (eight rigs) and Campbell (five rigs) counties, with the most recent count Jan. 30 totaling 20 oil rigs statewide.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy