Los Angeles, CA

texasbreaking.com

Accused UCLA Lecturer Ruled Incapable of Standing Trial for Threatening Behavior

Matthew Harris, a former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), has been found mentally unfit to stand trial by a federal judge in Denver. This decision was made after Harris’s lawyers filed a motion in October 2021, seeking a determination of Harris’s competency to stand trial. An examination by a forensic psychiatrist found that Harris was currently suffering from a mental disease or defect, which rendered him incompetent to proceed with his defense.
kprl.com

Short-Term Rental Murders 02.02.2023

Saturday morning, seven people were shot and three were killed outside a Short-Term Rental in Beverly Crest. Residents are now demanding the city of Los Angeles further regulate Short-Term Rentals. Rachel David lives around the corner from where the triple murder occurred Saturday. She says, “I’m not surprised. Every time...
Asia Media

Sustainable LA Grand challenge receives $543,000 commitment for clean water research

UCLA has received a commitment of $543,000 from Los Angeles-based Liquid I.V. to fund undergraduate research, a graduate fellowship and faculty research through UCLA’s Sustainable LA Grand Challenge. The Sustainable LA Grand Challenge is an interdisciplinary university-wide initiative aimed at applying UCLA research, expertise and education to help transform...
kcrw.com

LA homeless services authority gets new chief. What to expect?

Mayor Karen Bass has picked a new head of LA’s homeless services authority. Will a new regime make a difference in reducing the city’s unhoused population?. Los Angeles’ universal basic income pilot program, BIG:LEAP, is about to wrap up after a year. How did their no-strings-attached income affect Angelenos’ lives?
KTLA

Black History Month events happening in Southern California

Throughout the month of February, multiple events in Southern California will take place to honor Black Americans’ contributions to American history. Here is a list of a few events happening around the region. Regeneration Summit: A Celebration Of Black Cinema The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is inviting the public to visit its “Regeneration Summit: […]
ABC 4

Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
CBS LA

5 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

A shooting in South Los Angeles left three people wounded Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 108th Street and Stanford Avenue. Initially it was reported three people were wounded.Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Dept. released updated details: An unknown vehicle drove by and shot at the victims who were standing outside.Five people were hit by gunfire and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. All victims were listed in stable condition Thursday morning.No description of the suspect or the vehicle was given.The victims were all males: Two 15-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 31-year-old.
goldrushcam.com

Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions

February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
Black Enterprise

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry

“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
