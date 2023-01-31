Read full article on original website
texasbreaking.com
Accused UCLA Lecturer Ruled Incapable of Standing Trial for Threatening Behavior
Matthew Harris, a former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), has been found mentally unfit to stand trial by a federal judge in Denver. This decision was made after Harris’s lawyers filed a motion in October 2021, seeking a determination of Harris’s competency to stand trial. An examination by a forensic psychiatrist found that Harris was currently suffering from a mental disease or defect, which rendered him incompetent to proceed with his defense.
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
kprl.com
Short-Term Rental Murders 02.02.2023
Saturday morning, seven people were shot and three were killed outside a Short-Term Rental in Beverly Crest. Residents are now demanding the city of Los Angeles further regulate Short-Term Rentals. Rachel David lives around the corner from where the triple murder occurred Saturday. She says, “I’m not surprised. Every time...
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
Asia Media
Sustainable LA Grand challenge receives $543,000 commitment for clean water research
UCLA has received a commitment of $543,000 from Los Angeles-based Liquid I.V. to fund undergraduate research, a graduate fellowship and faculty research through UCLA’s Sustainable LA Grand Challenge. The Sustainable LA Grand Challenge is an interdisciplinary university-wide initiative aimed at applying UCLA research, expertise and education to help transform...
KTLA.com
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Michael Mammone, 58, an emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. Authorities...
spectrumnews1.com
Low-income seniors still at high risk of homelessness despite extended eviction moratoriums and tenant protections
LOS ANGELES — Each weekend, you can find Maria Briones setting up shop on a sidewalk outside Saint Cecilia church in Los Angeles. “Every Sunday for the past 20 years, I have been here,” she said. City of LA's eviction moratorium ended Jan. 31, but the County of...
kcrw.com
LA homeless services authority gets new chief. What to expect?
Mayor Karen Bass has picked a new head of LA’s homeless services authority. Will a new regime make a difference in reducing the city’s unhoused population?. Los Angeles’ universal basic income pilot program, BIG:LEAP, is about to wrap up after a year. How did their no-strings-attached income affect Angelenos’ lives?
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
Black History Month events happening in Southern California
Throughout the month of February, multiple events in Southern California will take place to honor Black Americans’ contributions to American history. Here is a list of a few events happening around the region. Regeneration Summit: A Celebration Of Black Cinema The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is inviting the public to visit its “Regeneration Summit: […]
Pair Charged in Caregiver Fraud Scheme Involving Malibu Physician
A hairstylist and actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Headlines: A Principal and Rapper Are Teaming Up to Open a New Preschool in Compton
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Dr. Cheree Montgomery, aka Dr. Legacy, together with rapper Stix and Principal Rah, will be opening a new...
What we know about the doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff
Here's what we know so far about Dharmesh Patel.
ABC 4
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Man sues LA County over alleged beating after getting caught in middle of wild SoCal chase
A man sued Los Angeles County, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff's deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase.
5 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting
A shooting in South Los Angeles left three people wounded Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 108th Street and Stanford Avenue. Initially it was reported three people were wounded.Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Dept. released updated details: An unknown vehicle drove by and shot at the victims who were standing outside.Five people were hit by gunfire and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. All victims were listed in stable condition Thursday morning.No description of the suspect or the vehicle was given.The victims were all males: Two 15-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 31-year-old.
LAPD Assists State Task Force on Human Trafficking, Nets 116 Arrests
A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people -- 116 by LAPD investigators -- and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
goldrushcam.com
Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions
February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
Prosecutor: Tesla road rage driver targeted at least 6 motorists, was selling steroids
Charges were filed Tuesday against a man caught on video attacking drivers in Los Angeles with a metal pole. Prosecutors also revealed that Nathanial Radimak had a previous road rage arrest in which steroids were allegedly found in his car. Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four counts of assault by means of force […]
Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
