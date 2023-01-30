Williston and Williams County have plenty to be proud of, and yesterday was another event that left organizers smiling as the day wrapped up! It was the 70th Annual National Hard Spring Wheat Show. The day started at 7:00 am with an AG appreciation breakfast sponsored by American State Bank & Trust company, followed by a welcome shortly after 8:00 am. Those who greeted the crowd included Williams County Commissioner Beau Anderson, Dusty Berwick, president of the County Commodity Elections, and Kelly Leo, an agent with NDSU's agricultural and natural resources department.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO