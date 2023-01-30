Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
ConsumerAffairs
Commuting to work in heavy traffic can cause brain damage, study claims
Working remotely eliminates the daily commute to the office, and for those whose route took them through heavy traffic, there might be a health benefit from working at home. Canadian researchers have published a study showing that common levels of traffic pollution can impair human brain function in only a matter of hours.
Medical News Today
Nasal antibody spray heals stroke-related brain damage in animal models
Delivery of therapeutics such as antibodies to the central nervous system is challenging due to the blood-brain barrier that prevents the entry of large molecules from circulation to the brain. Intranasal delivery bypasses the blood-brain barrier, and there is evidence to suggest that this noninvasive method can deliver detectable levels...
Brain cells gone haywire during sleep may lead to chronic pain, mouse study suggests
A mouse study hints at why chronic pain and poor sleep are linked.
MindBodyGreen
Traffic Fumes Impair Brain Function, New Research Finds
Air pollution is a health concern for anyone living in a crowded city, near industrial pollutants, or in proximity to wildfires. In other words, air pollution is a health concern for pretty much all of us. It can wreak havoc on your skin, hair, airways, and overall health. Now, scientists are taking a closer look at what it does to your brain.
studyfinds.org
Mini-stroke symptoms require immediate emergency care — even if they go away
DALLAS — Every stroke is an emergency situation, a new report explains. Although transient ischemic attack (TIA) — or “mini-stroke” — symptoms can fly under the radar, researchers with the American Heart Association (AHA) are explaining the importance of getting rapid emergency care after these events. They add this can prevent a full-on stroke in the near future.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
verywellmind.com
Can Bipolar Disorder Cause Brain Damage?
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by swings between depressive and manic behavior. If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, you might wonder how the condition affects your brain. This article discusses whether or not bipolar disorder can cause brain damage and how...
Healthline
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
Healthline
What Can Worsen Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms?
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition, but there are several things that may worsen your symptoms, such as reactions to medication, treatment changes, and stress. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disease. There’s no cure, and in the years after diagnosis, many people in this condition may notice their symptoms often fluctuate or worsen over time.
Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them
As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
MedicalXpress
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
Medical News Today
What are the signs of alcohol-related lung disease?
Alcohol-related lung disease (ARLD) is the medical term for lung damage that develops in response to excessive alcohol consumption. This damage may result from various lung conditions, such as viral infections, pneumonia, and acute lung injury. ARLD is a potential complication of alcohol use disorder (AUD). Chronic use of alcohol...
Medical News Today
'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms
The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
studyfinds.org
Blood testing for one specific protein may detect Alzheimer’s 10 years before symptoms emerge
SOLNA, Sweden — Alzheimer’s disease often progresses silently for decades before symptoms start to sneak up on older adults. This means that early detection is crucial for the quality of life of those at risk. A new Swedish study may make this easier to achieve as scientists demonstrated that a protein called GFAP could serve as a prospective biomarker for catching Alzheimer’s a decade before symptoms emerge.
Symptoms of Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that causes you to stop breathing while you sleep. Your breathing usually stops for more than 10 seconds and then restarts. This cycle can happen multiple times throughout the night.An estimated 24 million people in the United States have undiagnosed sleep apnea. While there are different sleep apnea types, obstructive sleep apnea is the most common. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) causes the tissues in your mouth and throat to narrow or close your airways. As a result, your breathing momentarily stops, which can put a strain on your heart and ultimately affect your daily life.One...
Boy's Brain Started to Rot After Rare Parasitic Infection
The 17-year-old contracted a rare, neglected and life-threatening disease after being infected by a parasitic tapeworm.
Mum who thought she was suffering ‘baby brain’ died six months later
A NEW mum has tragically died after believing her dizzy spells were down to 'baby brain'. At first, Anneka Johnstone, 33, brushed aside her frequent giddy spells before she fell while holding her daughter Sienna, then six months old. The former dietitian was rushed to hospital in June 2019, after...
MedicalXpress
What is vascular dementia?
Vascular dementia is a general term describing problems with reasoning, planning, judgment, memory and other thought processes caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow to your brain. There's no specific test that can confirm vascular dementia. Instead, health care professionals make a judgment based on any medical history for...
New Study Shows 4 Categories of Long COVID Symptoms To Watch Out for—Do These Signs Sound Familiar?
If these sound familiar, it's time to call your doctor.
