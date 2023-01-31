ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

247Sports

Rapid Fire: Thoughts on Texas Tech's miraculous comeback victory over Iowa State

What's your main takeaway from Texas Tech's 80-77 comeback victory over Iowa State on Monday night?. Austin Massey, Recruiting Analyst: My main takeaway is that this team has not given up on their Head Coach. It's pretty evident at this point how much the guys respect Adams, regardless of the ups and downs throughout the season. As some have said, winning has a way of curing just about anything.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Everything T.J. Otzelberger said ahead of Kansas game

Iowa State returns home this weekend, and is set to host the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday morning in a highly anticipated conference matchup. As head coach T.J. Otzelberger met with the local media on Thursday, he gave a couple health updates on Jaz Kunc, who has been out of action since December, and Caleb Grill, who has played but dealt with a back injury of late, as well.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Rapid Fire: Reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule

What's your overall reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule?. Jarret Johnson, Publisher: I think it's a great schedule with multiple nationally relevant games, a well-timed bye on paper and a lot of storylines throughout. I wish they would kick off the season today. Kenny Romero, Staff: I think overall...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Rutgers vs Michigan State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers is set to do battle tomorrow against Michigan State in a game that was originally slated for Jersey Mike's Arena but was moved to Madison Square Garden. Rutgers should still have a home court advantage as fans are expected to travel well over the bridge into New York City. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the first swinging in Michigan State's favor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers Postseason Top 40 Player Countdown: No.19 Shaquan Loyal

It’s time to take a look back at the season and see how the Rutgers players performed from top to bottom. Leading into the season, Scarlet Nation unveiled a top 40 projection of where the players would rank this season. Now, it is time to compare the finished product to the projections. The countdown continues with a look at the No.19 player on the list from this past season and it is New Jersey native Shaquan Loyal.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
fox34.com

WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze

For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
LUBBOCK, TX
kgns.tv

Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
WOLFFORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
LEVELLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Tuesday Night Winter Weather Update

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening winter weather update. Weather Aware Days remain in effect for Wednesday and Thursday, February 1st, and 2nd, 2023 as an impactful winter storm continues to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the South Plains. A Winter Storm is continuing to send waves […]
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Update on fatal crash in Terry County

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
247Sports

247Sports

