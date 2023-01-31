Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeOlu'remiUrbandale, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Rapid Fire: Thoughts on Texas Tech's miraculous comeback victory over Iowa State
What's your main takeaway from Texas Tech's 80-77 comeback victory over Iowa State on Monday night?. Austin Massey, Recruiting Analyst: My main takeaway is that this team has not given up on their Head Coach. It's pretty evident at this point how much the guys respect Adams, regardless of the ups and downs throughout the season. As some have said, winning has a way of curing just about anything.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said ahead of Kansas game
Iowa State returns home this weekend, and is set to host the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday morning in a highly anticipated conference matchup. As head coach T.J. Otzelberger met with the local media on Thursday, he gave a couple health updates on Jaz Kunc, who has been out of action since December, and Caleb Grill, who has played but dealt with a back injury of late, as well.
"It's a family": 2024 LB target Mason Miller talks Iowa State
Iowa State became the first school to offer 2024 linebacker Mason Miller, in Spring of 2022. Since then, Miller went to camp at ISU, visited for a game day, and has been an.
Bryn Gerlich’s career night not enough against OSU
STILLWATER, Okla. – Bryn Gerlich felt right at home at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough in Texas Tech’s 86-74 loss to Oklahoma State. The former Cowgirl scored a career-high 25 points in her final game at her former school, helping the Lady Raiders get back into the game in the third quarter. […]
Rapid Fire: Reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule
What's your overall reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule?. Jarret Johnson, Publisher: I think it's a great schedule with multiple nationally relevant games, a well-timed bye on paper and a lot of storylines throughout. I wish they would kick off the season today. Kenny Romero, Staff: I think overall...
Texas Tech football adds Tre’Darius Brown to signing class
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire put the finishing touch on his high school signing class Wednesday as Louisiana defensive lineman Tre’Darius Brown inked a National Letter of Intent with the Red Raiders. Brown becomes the 28th high school prospect to commit to the Red Raiders for the 2023 class and the […]
Rutgers vs Michigan State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers is set to do battle tomorrow against Michigan State in a game that was originally slated for Jersey Mike's Arena but was moved to Madison Square Garden. Rutgers should still have a home court advantage as fans are expected to travel well over the bridge into New York City. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the first swinging in Michigan State's favor.
Rutgers Postseason Top 40 Player Countdown: No.19 Shaquan Loyal
It’s time to take a look back at the season and see how the Rutgers players performed from top to bottom. Leading into the season, Scarlet Nation unveiled a top 40 projection of where the players would rank this season. Now, it is time to compare the finished product to the projections. The countdown continues with a look at the No.19 player on the list from this past season and it is New Jersey native Shaquan Loyal.
fox34.com
WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
Breaking down Texas Tech's recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at how the Red Raiders faired in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze
For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
kgns.tv
Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Tuesday Night Winter Weather Update
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening winter weather update. Weather Aware Days remain in effect for Wednesday and Thursday, February 1st, and 2nd, 2023 as an impactful winter storm continues to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the South Plains. A Winter Storm is continuing to send waves […]
KCBD
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
towntalkradio.com
Update on fatal crash in Terry County
The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0