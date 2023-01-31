Read full article on original website
biloxinewsevents.com
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
bslshoofly.com
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
This Mississippi nursing school ranked among best online programs in the nation
U.S. News & World Report has ranked Alcorn State University’s Cora S. Balmat School of Nursing no. 129 among the 2023 Best Online Nursing Programs. The Cora S. Balmat School of Nursing is ranked second in Mississippi. “Our academic programs continue to elevate the profile of Alcorn in national...
mageenews.com
Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
wxxv25.com
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $720,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has grown to an estimated $720,000 ahead of the Thursday, February 2 drawing. The previous high-water mark for Mississippi Match 5 had been $665,000 set in July 2021. The jackpot will be the 23rd drawing since the jackpot was last won on December 10, 2022, for […]
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
madisoncountyjournal.com
LATINO/PERS fund in the danger zone
Mississippi’s Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) is in trouble. It has been that way for quite a while. Only no one wants to admit it. Addressing the fault lines in the program is fraught with peril for politicians. Failing to do so poses larger risks both to public workers...
biloxinewsevents.com
Visit Leatha’s For The Best BBQ In Mississippi
A good BBQ joint can turn your whole day around. While there are plenty of incredible BBQ restaurants peppered around the Magnolia State, there’s one that’s got a bit of an edge. This family-run spot has folks driving from all across the country to get a plate, which definitely puts it in the top tier of best BBQ in Mississippi. Roll up your sleeves…
biloxinewsevents.com
Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi
The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
beckersdental.com
10 worst states for dental health
Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 33.42 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: Dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
deltanews.tv
Help for Greenwood-Leflore Hospital
Mississippi House Speaker Phillip Gunn has agreed to help the financially troubled Greenwood-Leflore Hospital. More details are in the story.
WLOX
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State Senate following an interaction she had with a legislative staffer. The punishment against her pushed her and her legal counsel to take action against the rest of the state senate. 10p newscast recordings.
wcbi.com
Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
WLBT
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
