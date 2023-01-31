ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem

A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $720,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has grown to an estimated $720,000 ahead of the Thursday, February 2 drawing.  The previous high-water mark for Mississippi Match 5 had been $665,000 set in July 2021. The jackpot will be the 23rd drawing since the jackpot was last won on December 10, 2022, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
madisoncountyjournal.com

LATINO/PERS fund in the danger zone

Mississippi’s Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) is in trouble. It has been that way for quite a while. Only no one wants to admit it. Addressing the fault lines in the program is fraught with peril for politicians. Failing to do so poses larger risks both to public workers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Visit Leatha’s For The Best BBQ In Mississippi

A good BBQ joint can turn your whole day around. While there are plenty of incredible BBQ restaurants peppered around the Magnolia State, there’s one that’s got a bit of an edge. This family-run spot has folks driving from all across the country to get a plate, which definitely puts it in the top tier of best BBQ in Mississippi. Roll up your sleeves…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi

The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
PICAYUNE, MS
beckersdental.com

10 worst states for dental health

Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 33.42 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: Dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

