KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for Mason Buhl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal. According to court...
kotatv.com
Feds indict three Dewey County men in major gun theft
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three men from Dewey County were indicted by a federal grand jury for last summer’s burglary of Reloaders Corner in Isabel, S.D. Weston Clausen, 24; Ford Traversie, 22; and Jalen Ducheneaux, 23; are charged with theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, possession of stolen firearms, burglary and larceny.
Corrections secretary: Millions for prisons will ease overcrowding, boost security
PIERRE – In 2022, some inmates at the overcrowded women’s prison in Pierre were bunked in the gym, which closed the gym for every inmate living there. The gym is open again, lawmakers learned Monday, but now a classroom is closed because it’s filled with overflow inmates. Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko offered several […] The post Corrections secretary: Millions for prisons will ease overcrowding, boost security appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Woman Sentenced To Over 11 Years On Federal Drug Charge
PIERRE — A Pierre woman has been sentenced in federal court for distributing a controlled substance. U-S Attorney Alison Ramsdell says 38 year-old Stephanie Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and eight months in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ramsdell says Martinez was involved in a conspiracy with several others to distribute methamphetamine in and around central South Dakota. Martinez received methamphetamine in amounts large enough to distribute from California. In addition she distributed smaller amounts along with others. A total of one-point-five kilograms of the drug were distribute during the conspiracy. In addition to the federal prison term, Martinez must serve five years of probation and pay fines and assessments of 11-hundred dollars. Martinez was remanded to the custody of the U-S Marshal’s Service.
Bill to let landowners bag an elk every year gets grilled, dies in committee
PIERRE – The elk population is a “two-sided coin,” according to Jeremiah Murphy, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. “It’s a trophy and it’s trouble,” he told legislators Thursday at the Capitol. A bill that tried to reconcile those two sides of the coin died in a legislative committee on an 11-1 vote. […] The post Bill to let landowners bag an elk every year gets grilled, dies in committee appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
Ban on youth transgender care passes committee after impassioned debate
PIERRE – A bill that would ban some forms of health care for transgender youth passed its first committee today at the Capitol, sparking a passionate debate among supporters and opponents. The bill has been met with resistance from LGBTQ advocacy groups, medical professionals and concerned citizens. They argue the bill violates the rights of […] The post Ban on youth transgender care passes committee after impassioned debate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kccrradio.com
Weisgram Pulls Bill To Address Ambulance District Funding
PIERRE — Last year Hughes and Stanley Counties and the cities within those counties considered sending to voters a ballot measure to establish an ambulance district to support increases in costs to have the service. House Bill 1113 would have address the funding for ambulance district, but District 24 Representative Mike Weisgram pulled the bill…
kccrradio.com
Pierre Governors Make Haul to Yankton in ESD Contest
The Pierre Governor boys basketball team will have another tough game ahead of them as they travel to Yankton tonight to face the Bucks in another ESD contest. The Governors are coming in off of a 20 point victory over Harrisburg on Saturday and playing its lone game of the week on the road. Pierre, at 8-5, face the Yankton Bucks who beat Aberdeen Central on Tuesday and are at 6-4. The schedule has been a tough one for Yankton as they have just one game against a sub .250 win percentage opponent and six of the 10 games have been against teams above .500. It puts the Bucks at fourth place while the Govs are in ninth, just outside of hosting a SoDak 16 game if the season were to end today. After tonight’s road game, Pierre will play four of its last six games at home including a three game home stand starting next Tuesday.
kccrradio.com
Todd County Hangs on for a Doubleheader Sweep of Stanley County
Tuesday night was a good night for Todd County as both the boys and girls team won on the road over the Stanley County Buffaloes. In the girls contest, the Falcons beat the Lady Buffs 52-43 to improve to 9-4 on the season and extend its winning streak to five while the Lady Buffs drop to 6-11 on the season. The Lady Buffs have just three games left to play in the season and won’t play again until next week Friday, Feb. 10 when they travel to Dupree. Todd County will host Bennett County on Friday.
kccrradio.com
Governors Fall in Yankton
The Pierre Governor boys basketball team dropped a close game on the road in Yankton as the Bucks beat the Govs 56-51 on Thursday. The Governors were leading 30-28 at the half but trailed 45-43 at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t find a shot down the stretch and the Bucks were able to hold on for the win. Pierre was led by Jackson Edman with 15 points while Carson Ahartz had a double digit night adding another 10. Drew Ryken had the game high with 23 points and hit five threes to go along with it. Cody Oswald also dropped in 10 for the Bucks.
kccrradio.com
Sully Buttes and Potter County Add another Chapter to Rivalry with Doubleheader in Onida
Rivals Sully Buttes Chargers and Potter County Battlers will meet in Onida tonight for another girls and boys doubleheader between the two squads. The Charger girls are looking to keep rolling but Sully Buttes and Potter County are one and two in the Region 6B standings. The Chargers are 11-2 while the Battlers are 9-4. Sully Buttes has won four in a row since its two losses while Potter County got back on the winning track defeating Redfield on Tuesday after falling to Northwestern on the road on Saturday. Tonight’s game could determine the top seed for the Region tournament at the end of February.
kccrradio.com
Chargers Get Doubleheader Hoops Sweep over Jones County in Murdo
The Sully Buttes Chargers came away with two tightly contested games in a girls- boys doubleheader at Harold Thune Auditorium Tuesday night. Stevie Wittler helped pace the Charger attack offensively, and the Charger defense did enough to hold off Jones County 47-44 in the first game. Wittler took control in the first half with fast break baskets, while Calleigh Chicoine added three threes, as the 11-2 Chargers tried their best to stop dynamic seniors Jadyn Jensen and Mallory Valburg, who scored 21 points each on the night. Wittler finished with 23 points, and Chicoine added nine. With the loss, Jones County slips to 9-2 on the season.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Dog Park Open And Ready To Ruff And Roll
PIERRE — Fido and Bruiser can run wild…in a controlled kind of way with the opening of a community dog park in Pierre. Pierre Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton says the park is comprised of three zones…. And while the park is open for use it’s not...
newscenter1.tv
Check out some art at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Kathy’s artwork is all watercolor, something she’s been doing for 30 years, and focuses on Western culture. Her art is influenced by the horses her family owned when they moved to Pierre. “An artist may tend to draw what they’re around, what they’re influenced with. And so I...
