The Pierre Governor boys basketball team will have another tough game ahead of them as they travel to Yankton tonight to face the Bucks in another ESD contest. The Governors are coming in off of a 20 point victory over Harrisburg on Saturday and playing its lone game of the week on the road. Pierre, at 8-5, face the Yankton Bucks who beat Aberdeen Central on Tuesday and are at 6-4. The schedule has been a tough one for Yankton as they have just one game against a sub .250 win percentage opponent and six of the 10 games have been against teams above .500. It puts the Bucks at fourth place while the Govs are in ninth, just outside of hosting a SoDak 16 game if the season were to end today. After tonight’s road game, Pierre will play four of its last six games at home including a three game home stand starting next Tuesday.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO