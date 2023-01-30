Read full article on original website
Related
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Sell
Well-known investor Warren Buffett has created his fortune through a value investing strategy. With an incredible track record, his investment portfolio has been religiously tracked by investors for decades. Amid...
Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
Looking for a Reliable Dividend Payer? Consider Buying This Blue-Chip Stock
This company has the most impressive dividend growth streak in the entire healthcare sector.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Provident Bancorp (PVBC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.10MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock
Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani called off his flagship company's $2.5 billion share share late Wednesday after a tumultuous week saw his conglomerate shed tens of billions of dollars in market value after claims of fraud from a U.S.-based short-selling firm. Citing a volatile market and an unprecedented situation, the Adani Group said in a statement it decided not to go ahead with its share sale — which was preliminarily sold out as of Tuesday — and will return the proceeds from the offering.Adani-related shares plunged in recent days after Hindenburg Research, a financial research firm with a track...
Upstart Laying Off 365 Employees as Loan Originations Decline
Upstart is laying off 365 employees due to reduced demand for lending. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the cuts will amount to about 20% of its current workforce. “On January 31, 2023, in response...
British cybersecurity firm NCC Group to cut workforce by 7%
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cyber security firm NCC Group (NCCG.L) said on Thursday it plans to cut more than 125 jobs as part of an ongoing strategic review, while flagging tough market conditions in the second-half period of the current fiscal year.
Motley Fool
2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in 2023 Besides Microsoft
Microsoft's cybersecurity revenue is soaring, but overall growth has been sluggish. Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet are the two largest cybersecurity pure-play stocks. Both are much smaller companies and are still growing at a brisk pace. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
msn.com
Intel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve Cash
(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., struggling with a rapid drop in revenue and earnings, is cutting management pay across the company to cope with a shaky economy and to preserve cash for an ambitious turnaround plan. Most Read from Bloomberg. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is taking a 25% cut to...
Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology And This Healthcare Stock Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 190 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.18MM shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.00MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
Zacks.com
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in January
WGMI - Free Report) , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (. ARKW - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (. REMX - Free Report) , ProShares Online Retail ETF (. ONLN - Free Report) and Roundhill MEME ETF (. MEME - Free Report) from different corners of...
Citigroup stops margin loans against India Adani's securities - source
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup's (C.N) wealth unit has stopped extending margin loans to its clients against securities of India's embattled Adani group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the conglomerate reels from a short-seller attack.
SRG 2022 Year End Business Update
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) (the “Company”), a national owner and developer of retail, residential and mixed-use properties, today provided an update on the Company’s disposition activity and the two-year extension of the Company’s corporate term loan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005081/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in SelectQuote (SLQT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.24MM shares of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 9, 2022 they reported 9.72MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Aon (AON)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.74MM shares of Aon PLC (AON). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 14.39MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Comments / 0