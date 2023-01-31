Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
The Alabama State Hornets have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall. Alabama State opens their 2023 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., against fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) member Southern. However, the matchup will be a non-conference contest and the game will not count in the conference standings.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson jumps to No. 5 in Class 5A
Fresh off the heels of back-to-back Top 10 victories last week, the Charles Henderson Trojans (19-5) jumped to No. 5 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s (ASWA) Class 5A rankings this week. This weeks Top 10 polls are the final ASWA polls for each classification of the season. The...
Troy Messenger
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Tuskegee University announces 2023 signing day class
Tuskegee University brought in a huge signing day class as it moves into the Aaron James Era. The post Tuskegee University announces 2023 signing day class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
selmasun.com
Selma High football standouts sign on Wednesday to play for colleges next year
Selma High School football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play for colleges. Marcus Walton, who played quarterback for the Saints, and cornerback Chase Miree will play for Omega Prep. Dakaari Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State. Read about that here. Football coach Willie Gandy said...
Wetumpka Herald
Four Stanhope Elmore football players sign to college programs
Four Stanhope Elmore football players signed to play at the next level on Wednesday afternoon. Colton Walls, Jackson Thomas, Kameron Stokes, and Josiah Scott all signed National Letters of Intent with college football programs on Wednesday for National Signing Day. All four players are staying in-state as Walls and Thomas...
Clayton, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WSFA
2023 National Signing Day across the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the River Region. While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
unionspringsherald.com
—MELIK LANE—
Melik Terrel Lane was born on Friday, December 4, 1998 in Montgomery, Alabama to Kawuna Lane and Collins Hill. He survived by his parents; sister and brother: JaKerah White and Jordan White; maternal grandfather: Dean Scott; maternal grandmother: Lora Ann McCray; paternal grandparents: Delois Hill and Milton Hill; aunts and uncles: NarKitta Park, LaToya Dees, Cecil Hill, Dean P. Scott and Edmond Decorey Scott; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
WSFA
‘Horrifying’: Montgomery police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calls for police reform continue nationwide in the wake of Trye Nichols’ death in Memphis. The 29-year-old was beaten to death by Memphis Police officers. The body and traffic camera footage showing his final moments sparked nationwide protests. In Montgomery, Chief of Police Darryl Albert...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff welcomes veteran investigator Tony Green
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West welcomed a new investigator to the office Thursday when veteran law enforcement agent Tony Green joined the department for his first day providing safety services to area citizens. Green, a Buffalo, New York native and retired U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, brings with him over 40...
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WSFA
Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead. “It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.
WSFA
LIVE: Montgomery mayor to hold State of the City Address
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is set to hold his 2023 State of the City Address. The event starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched live in the video stream below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE...
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
