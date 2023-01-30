ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Illinois Senate amendment filed Sunday would modify proposed gun, magazine ban

(The Center Square) – A proposal to ban certain types of semi-automatics and magazines is getting a new look with the Illinois Senate returning Sunday evening. An amendment that originally dealt with insurance adjusters turns into the “Protecting Illinois Communities Act.” Senate Amendment 1 was filed by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on Sunday.
The Center Square

GOP senators oppose prospect of another progressive income tax proposal in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Illinois Republican lawmakers are vowing to block any proposed progressive state income tax. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax. The progressive income tax proposal in 2020 would have brought a tiered income tax structure with increased taxes on higher income earners, but voters rejected the idea. State Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, said he plans to offer the measure in the coming weeks. ...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A Supreme Court race unlike any other

I'm Bill Glauber and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning. Thursday's highs are expected to be in the mid-20s. But watch out for a nighttime plunge in temperature to the single digits to set up a frigid Friday.
CBS Chicago

Illinois Appellate Court keeps assault weapons ban on hold for specific gun owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois Appellate Court panel's ruling on Tuesday will keep the state's new assault weapons ban on hold – at least for some specific gun owners.In a 2-1 decision, the Fifth District Appellate Court panel ruled because of some exemptions in the law, plaintiffs in a case out of downstate Effingham County had a reasonable argument that it violates their "equal protection rights."The temporary restraining order that was upheld only means the law cannot be enforced for those particular 866 people and gun businesses who were plaintiffs in the downstate lawsuit.Accuracy Firearms of Effingham was the lead...
