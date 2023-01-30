Read full article on original website
Illinois appellate court upholds restraining order on gun ban
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — In another blow to the State, the temporary restraining order for the ban on semi-automatic weapons has survived another legal challenge. In a decision released Tuesday, the Fifth Illinois Appellate Court ruled 2-1 to uphold the temporary restraining order, which only affects the named plaintiffs in the case. The lawsuit alleges […]
Illinois Senate amendment filed Sunday would modify proposed gun, magazine ban
(The Center Square) – A proposal to ban certain types of semi-automatics and magazines is getting a new look with the Illinois Senate returning Sunday evening. An amendment that originally dealt with insurance adjusters turns into the “Protecting Illinois Communities Act.” Senate Amendment 1 was filed by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on Sunday.
GOP senators oppose prospect of another progressive income tax proposal in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Illinois Republican lawmakers are vowing to block any proposed progressive state income tax. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax. The progressive income tax proposal in 2020 would have brought a tiered income tax structure with increased taxes on higher income earners, but voters rejected the idea. State Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, said he plans to offer the measure in the coming weeks. ...
A Supreme Court race unlike any other
I'm Bill Glauber and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning. Thursday's highs are expected to be in the mid-20s. But watch out for a nighttime plunge in temperature to the single digits to set up a frigid Friday.
Court ruling could return sanity to school bathroom battle over gender identity
Court ruling could return sanity to the school bathroom battle over gender identity and return Title IX meaning to its origin protecting biological sex.
Illinois attorney general appeals SAFE-T Act to state's supreme court
The Illinois attorney general’s office filed its opening argument with the state’s highest court as it seeks to overturn a judge’s ruling that found parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, including the elimination of cash bail.
Illinois Appellate Court keeps assault weapons ban on hold for specific gun owners
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois Appellate Court panel's ruling on Tuesday will keep the state's new assault weapons ban on hold – at least for some specific gun owners.In a 2-1 decision, the Fifth District Appellate Court panel ruled because of some exemptions in the law, plaintiffs in a case out of downstate Effingham County had a reasonable argument that it violates their "equal protection rights."The temporary restraining order that was upheld only means the law cannot be enforced for those particular 866 people and gun businesses who were plaintiffs in the downstate lawsuit.Accuracy Firearms of Effingham was the lead...
The latest from the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Welcome to the Thursday, February 2, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Wisconsin Supreme Court primary is less than three weeks away. An update on the partisan composition of state legislature seats around the country. Listen to our interview with Richard Wininger...
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate focuses on parade crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative candidate in a pivotal race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is using video images of an SUV that drove through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people, in her first television ad of the race released Thursday. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer...
