Wisconsin to vote on work requirements for welfare amid workforce crisis
Wisconsin voters will have a chance to weigh in on work requirements for able-bodied adults on welfare in the April election, as the state deals with low labor participation.
Veterans in Texas, Wisconsin sue Biden administration over new gun restrictions
A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing the Biden administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) over a new rule aimed at regulating stabilizing braces that can turn pistols into rifles, arguing the measure violates the right to bear arms. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin unclaimed property; search database
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca joined elected officials at the State Capitol to encourage people to search the DOR and other state unclaimed property databases to see if they have any unclaimed property. What is unclaimed property?. Unclaimed property consists of money and other personal...
wwisradio.com
There May be no Medical Marijuana for Wisconsin This Year
(Milwaukee, WI) — This may not be the year for medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said over the weekend that he doesn’t think the votes are there. Vos is one of a growing number of Republicans lawmakers who’ve said they support the idea of a strict medical-only marijuana program in the state. But he said on Sunday that he doesn’t see the proposal becoming law unless lawmakers can find some kind of ‘middle ground.’ Wisconsin’s governor has said he wants a fully-legal, recreational marijuana program in the state.
shepherdexpress.com
Public Service Commission Highlights Energy Assistance Program
With the recent cold snap, Wisconsinites are using plenty of energy to stay warm. Fortunately, there are resources for those who are in need of financial assistance during times like these. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day on Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Administration, and the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
Did Act 10 contribute to a teacher shortage in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Act 10 — former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 law cutting benefits and curbing collective bargaining for...
news8000.com
DHS: New childcare and school immunization requirements going into effect
MADISON (WKBT) -- Updates to childcare and school immunization rules go into effect as soon as Wednesday, the Wisconsin DHS announced.
Daily Cardinal
An $8 million question: Wisconsin health officials want your input on how to spend opioid settlement funds
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeking public feedback on how the state should use $8 million in funding for projects reducing harms associated with opioid use disorder. The funding is from a multi-state opioid lawsuit that Wisconsin settled in February 2022 against several major pharmaceutical companies, including Cardinal,...
WSAW
Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) hosted a National Unclaimed Property Day event at the State Capitol Wednesday morning. DOR Secretary Peter Barca and other state officials explained how residents can find out if they have unclaimed property. The event also covered how businesses holding unclaimed property should report it to the DOR.
wpr.org
2 rural Wisconsin utilities receive federal loans for modernization, security
Two rural electric cooperatives in Wisconsin will receive millions of dollars in federal loans to modernize electric grids and improve security. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded more than $19 million in loans to Oconto Electric Cooperative and Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative. Oconto Electric will receive almost $13 million, while...
wpr.org
Millions of dollars heading to Wisconsin to address record opioid overdoses
Millions of dollars in federal funding and settlements with pharmaceutical companies are heading to Wisconsin this year. Lawmakers and health officials hope the money can help drive down record numbers of opioid-related deaths in the state. There were 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, according to the most recent data...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
news8000.com
Wis. Dept. of Health Services making changes to childrens vaccine requirements
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin children have new vaccine requirements. The state's Department of Health Services is making changes, effective February 1st, to the rules for meningitis and whooping cough immunizations.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS announces updates to immunizations needed for children in child care centers, schools
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers and schools. According to the media release from Wis. DHS, the changes include updated requirements related to meningitis and whooping cough immunizations, and that past chickenpox infection must be documented by a qualified medical professional. There is no change to existing exemption options for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin open enrollment application period opens Feb. 6
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday, Jan. 31 the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment Program for the 2023-24 school year opens next week. A news release says beginning Feb. 6, 2023, and running through April 28, 2023, parents and guardians can...
stevenspoint.news
Bras for a cause
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – A central Wisconsin woman is working to collect 2,500 new and lightly-used bras for women in need, to be delivered to women’s shelters in the area in time for Valentine’s Day. Jacquelyn Tolksdorf has been running bra drives since 2020, when she noticed that...
WDIO-TV
Seasonal positions open with Wisconsin DNR
The Wisconsin DNR is now hiring seasonal staff for State Parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. The agency says these limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work, and customer service for visitors. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees. Positions are available across the state,...
