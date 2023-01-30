ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin unclaimed property; search database

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca joined elected officials at the State Capitol to encourage people to search the DOR and other state unclaimed property databases to see if they have any unclaimed property. What is unclaimed property?. Unclaimed property consists of money and other personal...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

There May be no Medical Marijuana for Wisconsin This Year

(Milwaukee, WI) — This may not be the year for medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said over the weekend that he doesn’t think the votes are there. Vos is one of a growing number of Republicans lawmakers who’ve said they support the idea of a strict medical-only marijuana program in the state. But he said on Sunday that he doesn’t see the proposal becoming law unless lawmakers can find some kind of ‘middle ground.’ Wisconsin’s governor has said he wants a fully-legal, recreational marijuana program in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Public Service Commission Highlights Energy Assistance Program

With the recent cold snap, Wisconsinites are using plenty of energy to stay warm. Fortunately, there are resources for those who are in need of financial assistance during times like these. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day on Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Administration, and the...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

An $8 million question: Wisconsin health officials want your input on how to spend opioid settlement funds

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeking public feedback on how the state should use $8 million in funding for projects reducing harms associated with opioid use disorder. The funding is from a multi-state opioid lawsuit that Wisconsin settled in February 2022 against several major pharmaceutical companies, including Cardinal,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) hosted a National Unclaimed Property Day event at the State Capitol Wednesday morning. DOR Secretary Peter Barca and other state officials explained how residents can find out if they have unclaimed property. The event also covered how businesses holding unclaimed property should report it to the DOR.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

2 rural Wisconsin utilities receive federal loans for modernization, security

Two rural electric cooperatives in Wisconsin will receive millions of dollars in federal loans to modernize electric grids and improve security. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded more than $19 million in loans to Oconto Electric Cooperative and Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative. Oconto Electric will receive almost $13 million, while...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DHS announces updates to immunizations needed for children in child care centers, schools

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers and schools. According to the media release from Wis. DHS, the changes include updated requirements related to meningitis and whooping cough immunizations, and that past chickenpox infection must be documented by a qualified medical professional. There is no change to existing exemption options for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin open enrollment application period opens Feb. 6

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday, Jan. 31 the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment Program for the 2023-24 school year opens next week. A news release says beginning Feb. 6, 2023, and running through April 28, 2023, parents and guardians can...
WISCONSIN STATE
stevenspoint.news

Bras for a cause

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – A central Wisconsin woman is working to collect 2,500 new and lightly-used bras for women in need, to be delivered to women’s shelters in the area in time for Valentine’s Day. Jacquelyn Tolksdorf has been running bra drives since 2020, when she noticed that...
WAUSAU, WI
WDIO-TV

Seasonal positions open with Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin DNR is now hiring seasonal staff for State Parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. The agency says these limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work, and customer service for visitors. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees. Positions are available across the state,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy