Vermont State

GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 3, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Ranney's run, Care New England's endless meltdown, and what's a little frostbite for the kids. Now, we are expanding the list, the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap

(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All

All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

“Immediate Danger to Public” — RIDOH Suspends Nurse’s License

The Rhode Island Department of Health has issued a summary suspension of a nurse’s license in the state, claiming that the practitioner continuing to work would constitute an “immediate danger to the public.”. This week, RIDOH suspended respondent Patricia Hendrickson’s nursing license, stating the department has evidence of...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this February

What: Watch Newport come to life at the Newport Winter Festival. Highlights include the Polar Pineapples ice bar at Newport Harbor Island Resort, a chili cook-off, family-friendly shows and concerts, polo on the beach and much more. Call or visit the website for event times and ticket prices. Where: Various venues in Newport. More Info: 847-7666, newportwinterfestival.com.
NEWPORT, RI
iheart.com

Recall Involves Daniele International Meats

A Rhode Island food producer has issued a recall. Daniele International out of Mapleville says the affected sausage products may contain listeria. They were shipped to nationwide retail locations from December 23rd through January 17th. The products subject to recall include :. 3-ounce packages of "DANIELE NATURALE SALAME COATED WITH...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

