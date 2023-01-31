Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 3, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Ranney's run, Care New England's endless meltdown, and what's a little frostbite for the kids. Now, we are expanding the list, the...
whatsupnewp.com
Treasurer Diossa marks National Unclaimed Property Day with a Call to Action
Rhode Island General Treasurer James Diossa is marking National Unclaimed Property Day, which takes place on February 1, by encouraging all Rhode Islanders to check if they have unclaimed property. Diossa stated that with the increasing cost of living, families in Rhode Island are struggling to make ends meet, but...
GoLocalProv
Episcopal Church Chided RI Leaders on Homeless - While Sitting on Millions in Property
One of the top clerics in the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island took state leaders to task for their failure to provide a solution to the homelessness crisis. Earlier this month, Archdeacon Grace Swinski of the Diocese spoke in the Rotunda of the State House, just a few hundred yards from Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely office and the headquarters of the Diocese.
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
GoLocalProv
Should Rhythm and Blues Be RI’s Official Music? These Legislators Think So
Move over calamari — there could be a new state emblem. A bill has been introduced by Representatives David Bennett, Michael Solomon, and Grace Diaz to make “rhythm and blues” the official state music. “For purposes of this section, rhythm and blues is defined as music which...
GoLocalProv
Care New England Is Down to 45 Days Cash on Hand, According to Financials
The state’s second-largest hospital group has just 45 days of cash on hand, according to the most recent quarterly report of the company. This time last year, Care New England (CNE) had 57 days of cash on hand, and two years earlier, it had 72 days. Care New England...
What happened to the plastic straw law in Rhode Island?
It's been 13 months since the plastic straw law went into effect, prohibiting restaurants from handing out plastic straws unless requested by a customer.
Turnto10.com
Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap
(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
GoLocalProv
Bill to Allow Physician-Assisted Suicide for Terminally Ill Patients Introduced in RI
Rhode Island State Rep. Edith H. Ajello has introduced legislation aimed at allowing terminally ill Rhode Islanders to end their suffering on their own terms. The Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act would guarantee a terminal patient’s right to choose to hasten the end of their lives under certain conditions.
Longtime RI lawmaker replaced as deputy House speaker
One of Rhode Island's longest-serving state lawmakers has been stripped of a title she's held for more than a decade.
McKee sales tax cut would save each RI household far less than $77
Budget officials made an error when calculating how much each household would save each year from a new sales tax rate of 6.85%.
ABC6.com
Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
iheart.com
Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All
All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
GoLocalProv
“Immediate Danger to Public” — RIDOH Suspends Nurse’s License
The Rhode Island Department of Health has issued a summary suspension of a nurse’s license in the state, claiming that the practitioner continuing to work would constitute an “immediate danger to the public.”. This week, RIDOH suspended respondent Patricia Hendrickson’s nursing license, stating the department has evidence of...
GoLocalProv
Mass PUC Approves Reductions to Winter Gas Supply Rates—After RI Rates Increased Nearly 10%
The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has approved reductions in gas supply rates for most gas customers across the Commonwealth. On average, the decreases will result in a monthly bill decrease of about 4-5% for a typical residential heating customer. The move comes in stark contrast to Rhode Island,...
In the Same Family for Four Generations, a Waterfront Rhode Island Mansion Has Sold for $15 Million
The 4-acre estate is more than 130 years old
rimonthly.com
36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this February
What: Watch Newport come to life at the Newport Winter Festival. Highlights include the Polar Pineapples ice bar at Newport Harbor Island Resort, a chili cook-off, family-friendly shows and concerts, polo on the beach and much more. Call or visit the website for event times and ticket prices. Where: Various venues in Newport. More Info: 847-7666, newportwinterfestival.com.
iheart.com
Recall Involves Daniele International Meats
A Rhode Island food producer has issued a recall. Daniele International out of Mapleville says the affected sausage products may contain listeria. They were shipped to nationwide retail locations from December 23rd through January 17th. The products subject to recall include :. 3-ounce packages of "DANIELE NATURALE SALAME COATED WITH...
Emerald Square mall proposal calls for 300+ apartments
New life might soon be breathed into the Emerald Square mall, according to the town manager.
