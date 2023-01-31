ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Bachelor Fans Think They Already Know Who The Next Bachelorette Is, And I’m Here For It

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evYSE_0kX1kKay00

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the January 30 episode of Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor , so consider yourself warned!

With any new season of The Bachelor , fans always try to get an early start on guessing which contestant might be a good lead for the following season of The Bachelorette . Most of the time, it takes until later in the run — Hometowns or Fantasy Suites maybe — to get a really good idea of who it seems like the show is trying to promote as a good candidate for a second shot at love. However, after Zach Shallcross ’ first one-on-one date, many Bachelor Nation fans on Twitter think they already know who might be leading The Bachelorette Season 20, and honestly, I hope they’re right.

Christina Mandrell was the recipient of Zach Shallcross’ very first one-on-one date, which included a helicopter ride and a big party, where the content creator spent the day meeting his family (no pressure). They ended the date with an intimate dinner, where she told him she has a 5-year-old daughter. When the Bachelor expressed apprehension about being ready for that kind of responsibility, many on Twitter predicted Mandrell was being set up to lead her own season:

See more

The blonde Southerner with a little girl at home reminded longtime Bachelor Nation fans of a previous Bachelorette, Emily Maynard, and this fan tweeted that even though Zach Shallcross seemed nervous about the prospect of being a stepfather, his decision to keep Christina Mandrell around improved her chances of making it far enough to be the next lead:

See more

Christina Mandrell has been a standout in these first two weeks, rolling up to Bachelor Mansion in a party bus and showing genuine flashes of humor in her conversations with the other women in the house. Those are great qualities when you’re on the lookout for someone to frame a season around.

The Nashville, Tennessee resident also has celebrity connections, as her aunt is country music singer Barbara Mandrell. That’s not a fact they’re trying to hide, either. While The Bachelor refers to all of the other cast members by first name only, Christina Mandrell is always identified by her full name, so maybe she’s leaning into some “nepo baby” energy?

She even seemed to introduce a viable theme for her season, one Twitter user pointed out, when she expressed to Zach Shallcross how serious she was about finding love:

See more

Fans also seemed impressed that Christina Mandrell didn’t “kiss and tell,” so to speak, after meeting Zach Shallcross’ family on their first date. The Bachelor didn’t realize that and spilled the beans himself (much to the horror of several of the women). The whole episode had fans declaring the search for the next Bachelorette over, with one tweeting :

See more

There’s one pretty big obstacle, however, that could put an end to our hopes for Christina Mandrell: The Bachelorette Season 20. The end of the January 30 episode featured a small rivalry brewing between Mandrell and America’s Rose recipient Brianna Thorbourne , and the promo for next week’s episode appeared to show that friction spreading to other women in the house. One fan tweeted our collective reaction to that revelation, saying:

See more

Say it ain’t so! Tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, February 6, on ABC to see if Christina Mandrell can avoid elimination and power through a possible villain edit. The Bachelor is also available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription , and see what other premieres are coming soon with our 2023 TV schedule .

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s What Really Went Wrong Between ‘Bachelor’ Couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell had one of the sweetest romances during the show’s 20th season, and they shocked fans by calling off their engagement in May 2017. Fans later relived their romantic beginnings during The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever in June 2020, but sadly, their romance did not last. Keep reading for everything to know about Ben and Lauren’s split, what went wrong and more.
OREGON STATE
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
People

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her Wedding Dress Was Stolen: 'Everything Is for a Reason'

Clare Crawley announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in October 2022 Clare Crawley recently revealed that her wedding dress was stolen, but that there was a happy ending to her stroke of bad luck. On her Instagram Story Saturday, the former Bachelorette told the wild tale of how the gown went missing, and why she believes "everything is for a reason." "I know I always share this, but I am deeply, deeply in the belief that everything is supposed to happen how it's supposed to happen, regardless...
HAWAII STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen: I'm Glad Tom Brady Retired, But We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!

On Wednesday, the sports world gave a collective shrug in response to one of the least-shocking announcements of all time. Last year around this time, Tom Brady retired from the NFL, then changed his mind and wound up playing a season that reminded the whole world that there are reasons you don’t see more 45-year-old football players.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
184K+
Followers
43K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy