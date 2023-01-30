ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals OC Brian Callahan to interview with Cardinals Thursday

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After the Arizona Cardinals reportedly “reset” following their daylong interview with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy, they have added new candidates to the fray.

After they meet with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka Tuesday and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo Wednesday, they will interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Callahan has been Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator since 2019. After being 30th and 29th in scoring in 2019-2020, the Bengals were seventh in scoring each of the last two seasons. Cincy made it to the Super Bowl last season and lost in the AFC Championship Game this season.

Before his time as offensive coordinator for the Bengals, Callahan coached quarterbacks for the Raiders in 2018 and the Lions in 2016-2017.

From 2010-2015, he was with the Denver Broncos as a coaching assistant, offensive quality control coach and offensive assistant.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

