Gainesville, FL

ACPS Students Earn Perfect Scores on Advanced Placement Exams

The highest numerical score a student can earn on a rigorous Advanced Placement (AP) exam is a 5, but three Alachua County Public Schools students have even that score beat, according to an ACPS press release. Buchholz High School students Lucas Garcia, Katie He and Tucker Shea all earned perfect...
GAINESVILLE, FL

