WCAX
State leaders propose temporary facility to house Vermont’s young offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are proposing a new, temporary facility to house Vermont’s youngest offenders. Thursday, the Department for Children and Families presented a plan to build a secure modular facility on the campus of the Northwest Correctional Facility. The eight-bed facility and improvements to a separate...
NHPR
What’s behind the effort to change how kids read in New Hampshire
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at increasing literacy levels in schools across the state. The bill would eliminate a controversial reading theory commonly referred to as cueing from intervention programs for students who need additional support while learning how to read. At a recent hearing, the bill’s...
NH DHHS: Continuous Medicaid Coverage Ending for 102,000 Individuals
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announces its plans to resume regular Medicaid eligibility and enrollment operations beginning on April 1, 2023. Last year, Congress passed legislation ending this continuous coverage, which is now set to end on March 31, 2023. Since...
New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse
Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state's legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver's license.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’
MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
thepulseofnh.com
Increase In Grandparent Scams In NH
There’s been an increase recently in so-called “grandparent scam” calls in New Hampshire. A scammer calls or e-mails a target posing as a relative, usually a grandchild, claiming to be in legal trouble and in need of cash. Anyone receiving such a call is advised to hang up immediately, call their local police and report the scam to the Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline.
businessnhmagazine.com
Business Leaders Make the Case for Increased Funding for University System of NH
Business and education leaders came together for a roundtable about the role the University System of NH plays in supporting the state’s workforce needs. Participants were, from left: Ben Learned, human resources manager, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies; Joe Murray, vice president government relations and public affairs, Fidelity; Dean Kamen, founder of DEKA, FIRST and Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI); Melinda Treadwell, president, Keene State College; James Dean, president, University of NH; Mike Skelton, president and CEO, Business and Industry Association of NH; Donald Birx, president, Plymouth State University; Butch Locke, strategic operations director, BAE; and Anne Tyrol, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services, Cheshire Medical Center. (Photo credit: Jodie Andruskevich)
WMUR.com
New Hampshire suspends service hour limits on home heating oil, propane deliveries
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Safety has temporarily lifted the limits on when deliveries of home heating oil, propane and more, can be made. The temporary lifting of the restrictions will also be for motor carriers that deliver gasoline, diesel fuel, medications, fuel and also exempt is utility crews.
businessnhmagazine.com
Stewarts Ambulance Service Seeks to be First Employee-Owned New England EMS Company
Stewart’s Ambulance Service, a Meredith-based provider of emergency medical services and medical transportation in NH and Maine, is working to become employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Stewart’s claims it is the first emergency medical services (EMS) provider in New England to become an ESOP company.
WCAX
Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative
A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. A fire Tuesday morning in Winooski damaged three buildings and caused some injuries, according to Winooski Battalion Chief John Audy. Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the second year in...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives
As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
WMUR.com
Bitter cold weather causing New Hampshire schools to close, adjust after school activities
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some school districts in New Hampshire have closed, but others are preparing to open their doors despite the arctic air. In Manchester, the decision to close schools was based largely on the fact that the city has a higher number of students that walk to school, and they don't want them out in the cold.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
Vermont buttons up against upcoming freeze, offers shelter to people who need it
Minus 20 degrees is likely in parts of the state this weekend, and shelters and warming centers plan to be open in many communities. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont buttons up against upcoming freeze, offers shelter to people who need it.
WMUR.com
Utilities prepare for potential outages amid bitter cold, gusty winds this week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Incoming arctic air has the potential to cause power outages across New Hampshire, and utility companies said they are preparing. Eversource and other companies said they're doing physical work to monitor trouble spots and also turning to technology to maintain power. "Extreme weather, we're seeing with...
mainebiz.biz
Hannaford installing defibrillators at all 185 of its supermarkets
Hannaford Supermarkets has begun installing defibrillators at all 185 of its stores to save the lives of customers and employees in case of a sudden cardiac event, the Scarborough-based food retailer said. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of American Heart Month, which is observed every February. Hannaford, which...
Prepare for Brutal Cold and Wind That Could Cut Power, Officials Warn
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and state emergency management officials urged residents to prepare now for what is predicted to be brutally cold and windy weather that could threaten power for the next two days throughout the state. State Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton asked all to use this...
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
businessnhmagazine.com
Number Crunch
The share of small, independent retailers planning to hire temporary workers this holiday season, down from 32% in Q4 2021. 43% of retailers report scaling back their inventory purchases. Source: Alignable’s Holiday Hiring Report. The federal funding that Plymouth State University received to help build a new robotics lab....
thepulseofnh.com
NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Conducts Search At School
Members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have conducted a search at the New Hampton School. School officials put out a statement yesterday saying the investigation involves a person who isn’t employed at the school but does live in campus housing. So far, there has been no indication that any employees were involved in any illegal activity. The task force isn’t revealing what it was looking for.
