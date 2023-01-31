ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

What’s behind the effort to change how kids read in New Hampshire

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at increasing literacy levels in schools across the state. The bill would eliminate a controversial reading theory commonly referred to as cueing from intervention programs for students who need additional support while learning how to read. At a recent hearing, the bill’s...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
outsidemagazine

New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
COLORADO STATE
manchesterinklink.com

‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Increase In Grandparent Scams In NH

There’s been an increase recently in so-called “grandparent scam” calls in New Hampshire. A scammer calls or e-mails a target posing as a relative, usually a grandchild, claiming to be in legal trouble and in need of cash. Anyone receiving such a call is advised to hang up immediately, call their local police and report the scam to the Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
businessnhmagazine.com

Business Leaders Make the Case for Increased Funding for University System of NH

Business and education leaders came together for a roundtable about the role the University System of NH plays in supporting the state’s workforce needs. Participants were, from left: Ben Learned, human resources manager, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies; Joe Murray, vice president government relations and public affairs, Fidelity; Dean Kamen, founder of DEKA, FIRST and Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI); Melinda Treadwell, president, Keene State College; James Dean, president, University of NH; Mike Skelton, president and CEO, Business and Industry Association of NH; Donald Birx, president, Plymouth State University; Butch Locke, strategic operations director, BAE; and Anne Tyrol, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services, Cheshire Medical Center. (Photo credit: Jodie Andruskevich)
businessnhmagazine.com

Stewarts Ambulance Service Seeks to be First Employee-Owned New England EMS Company

Stewart’s Ambulance Service, a Meredith-based provider of emergency medical services and medical transportation in NH and Maine, is working to become employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Stewart’s claims it is the first emergency medical services (EMS) provider in New England to become an ESOP company.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative

A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. A fire Tuesday morning in Winooski damaged three buildings and caused some injuries, according to Winooski Battalion Chief John Audy. Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the second year in...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives

As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
SHELDON, VT
mainebiz.biz

Hannaford installing defibrillators at all 185 of its supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets has begun installing defibrillators at all 185 of its stores to save the lives of customers and employees in case of a sudden cardiac event, the Scarborough-based food retailer said. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of American Heart Month, which is observed every February. Hannaford, which...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
businessnhmagazine.com

Number Crunch

The share of small, independent retailers planning to hire temporary workers this holiday season, down from 32% in Q4 2021. 43% of retailers report scaling back their inventory purchases. Source: Alignable’s Holiday Hiring Report. The federal funding that Plymouth State University received to help build a new robotics lab....
thepulseofnh.com

NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Conducts Search At School

Members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have conducted a search at the New Hampton School. School officials put out a statement yesterday saying the investigation involves a person who isn’t employed at the school but does live in campus housing. So far, there has been no indication that any employees were involved in any illegal activity. The task force isn’t revealing what it was looking for.
NEW HAMPTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy