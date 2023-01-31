ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Business

Phlow promotes chief biz officer to president

Dan Hackman joined Richmond pharma company in 2020. Richmond-based Phlow Corp. has promoted Dan Hackman from chief business officer to president, the pharmaceutical manufacturing company announced Thursday. Hackman joined Phlow in 2020. He previously worked with Kaleo Inc. as general manager of its Auvi-Q product — an injectable pen developed...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

FLOYD E. MILLER II

President and CEO, Metropolitan Business League, Richmond. Before taking over the leadership of Metropolitan Business League, a nonprofit association that supports small, women- and minority-owned businesses in Richmond, Miller worked in human services, education and criminal justice and spent 17 years as director of urban programs for Special Olympics Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA

