businessnhmagazine.com
Business Leaders Make the Case for Increased Funding for University System of NH
Business and education leaders came together for a roundtable about the role the University System of NH plays in supporting the state’s workforce needs. Participants were, from left: Ben Learned, human resources manager, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies; Joe Murray, vice president government relations and public affairs, Fidelity; Dean Kamen, founder of DEKA, FIRST and Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI); Melinda Treadwell, president, Keene State College; James Dean, president, University of NH; Mike Skelton, president and CEO, Business and Industry Association of NH; Donald Birx, president, Plymouth State University; Butch Locke, strategic operations director, BAE; and Anne Tyrol, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services, Cheshire Medical Center. (Photo credit: Jodie Andruskevich)
businessnhmagazine.com
Business NH Magazine Wants to Feature Your Cool Business Space
Business NH Magazine is looking for business spaces that have been designed or decorated in an interesting and unique way, that effectively brand a business, or achieve high levels of efficiencies while still being aesthetically pleasing. Business NH Magazine will be running a feature in its April issue highlighting some...
businessnhmagazine.com
Third Fastest Growing Private Company: ConvenientMD
Gareth Dickens, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. (Courtesy of ConvenientMD) Product/Service: Urgent care provider in Maine, Massachusetts and NH. Since launching in 2012, ConvenientMD has opened 34 walk-in clinics in NH, Maine and Massachusetts. That’s up from 30 clinics in 2021. The company was well prepared to respond to the...
NHPR
NH health providers say state's low Medicaid rates add to staffing ‘crisis’
Health care providers in New Hampshire are pushing for a major increase in Medicaid rates this year, saying it would help them address increasingly dire staff shortages. During a hearing Wednesday, health care leaders told lawmakers that the reimbursement they receive from the state’s Medicaid program often falls short of what it actually costs to provide care. That makes it hard to pay competitive wages, at a time when organizations across the health care sector are struggling to fill vacancies.
businessnhmagazine.com
Number Crunch
The share of small, independent retailers planning to hire temporary workers this holiday season, down from 32% in Q4 2021. 43% of retailers report scaling back their inventory purchases. Source: Alignable’s Holiday Hiring Report. The federal funding that Plymouth State University received to help build a new robotics lab....
businessnhmagazine.com
Stewarts Ambulance Service Seeks to be First Employee-Owned New England EMS Company
Stewart’s Ambulance Service, a Meredith-based provider of emergency medical services and medical transportation in NH and Maine, is working to become employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Stewart’s claims it is the first emergency medical services (EMS) provider in New England to become an ESOP company.
‘System is broken’: Mental health centers seek $30 million to add workers, bolster treatment
The state has spent millions to expand mental health treatment in the last two years. Yet those who need it are still waiting. In emergency rooms, some for days. At home for a mobile crisis team that’s an hour-plus away. For a counseling appointment. For housing after psychiatric hospitalizations. Mental health advocates say there are […] The post ‘System is broken’: Mental health centers seek $30 million to add workers, bolster treatment appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NHPR
What’s behind the effort to change how kids read in New Hampshire
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at increasing literacy levels in schools across the state. The bill would eliminate a controversial reading theory commonly referred to as cueing from intervention programs for students who need additional support while learning how to read. At a recent hearing, the bill’s...
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’
MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
wgbh.org
New behavioral health centers will be a 'one-stop shop' for mental health wellness
In one of his last acts as governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker established 25 new behavioral health centers across the state and launched a 24/7 mental health hotline to both increase access to mental health services and lessen the burden on emergency rooms. To learn more about the centers, Greater...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best jewelry store in New Hampshire
What's the best jewelry store in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. MJ Harrington Jewelers can design jewelry and offers special New Hampshire-themed items. Viewers say the jewelers at Princess Jewelers are amazing and give back to the community. 3. 3. Hampstead Jewelers in East Hampstead. Many viewers say...
thepulseofnh.com
Increase In Grandparent Scams In NH
There’s been an increase recently in so-called “grandparent scam” calls in New Hampshire. A scammer calls or e-mails a target posing as a relative, usually a grandchild, claiming to be in legal trouble and in need of cash. Anyone receiving such a call is advised to hang up immediately, call their local police and report the scam to the Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline.
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
nbcboston.com
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
Enjoy a Scrumptious Brunch at These 22 New Hampshire Restaurants
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout New Hampshire are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious meal is probably just a short drive away. We even compiled a list of some of the best breakfast places in the Granite State.
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
