mustangsahead.com

Undefeated girls march through soccer playoffs

(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – The LRHS varsity girls soccer team defeated Venice High School in the district semifinals Monday. The game allowed the girls (16-0-1) to move on to district finals. The team won 7-4 in overtime. Senior Julia Magno scored the tying goal to send the game into...
Nevada Appeal

Senator basketball swept by Damonte Ranch

Both Carson High basketball teams fell at home in league games against Damonte Ranch on Saturday. The Senator girls weren’t able to secure their first victory of the season, falling 48-31 against the Mustangs. On the boys side, Damonte Ranch avenged an earlier loss to the Senators by besting...
CARSON CITY, NV

