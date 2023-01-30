Read full article on original website
mustangsahead.com
Undefeated girls march through soccer playoffs
(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – The LRHS varsity girls soccer team defeated Venice High School in the district semifinals Monday. The game allowed the girls (16-0-1) to move on to district finals. The team won 7-4 in overtime. Senior Julia Magno scored the tying goal to send the game into...
Seminole Ridge girls soccer seizes historic district championship with overtime winner
PALM BEACH GARDENS – It took 93 minutes, but Nirvani Balkaran’s strike in extra time against Dwyer proved the difference, sending Seminole Ridge girls soccer into a flurry of firsts. First undefeated season. First game as regional hosts. First district title. It was a game much unlike the...
Tremendous 10 poll: Girls weightlifters lead this week's list of nominees
Girls weightlifting had or began their district competition as the winter sports season begins to wind down, and there were several standout performances that lead this week's list of Tremendous 10 nominees. For last week's Tremendous 10 poll, George Jenkins girls basketball player Morgan Walsh won by a 16-point margin. She finished with...
Boys soccer: McKeel falls in 4A-10 district championship final
LAKELAND — It was apparent early in the Class 4A, District 7 Boys Soccer Tournament final between Tampa King and McKeel Academy that this was going to be a defensive chess match. In the end it was King who ended up with the checkmate. Rikhil Venkataperumal headed in the...
Girls soccer: Sarah Coelho's overtime goal extends Boca Raton's district dynasty
LAKE WORTH — Boca Raton girls soccer is district champion for a fourth year in a row after defeating fierce rivals Spanish River 2-0 on Wednesday night. No. 2 seed Spanish River took No.1 Boca to overtime. ...
Parrish Community girls soccer wins back-to-back district titles
PARRISH − The Parrish Community girls soccer team began the groundwork for a second straight district title early in the season. That was when Bulls coach Nicole Paternostro scheduled the likes of Class 5A North Fort Myers High, 7A Doral Academy out of Miami and 5A Mariner High. “We...
District wrestling tournaments hit the mats in Richland + The latest college signings
The top wrestlers in both tournaments will advance to regionals.
Class 6A blog: A look at the girls basketball region races
First place is still up for grabs in seven of the eight Class 6A girls basketball regions heading into the final two wee...
Nevada Appeal
Senator basketball swept by Damonte Ranch
Both Carson High basketball teams fell at home in league games against Damonte Ranch on Saturday. The Senator girls weren’t able to secure their first victory of the season, falling 48-31 against the Mustangs. On the boys side, Damonte Ranch avenged an earlier loss to the Senators by besting...
High School Boys Basketball: Two stirring victories vault Jay to elite status in Class 1A
With winning campaigns over the past three seasons, the Jay boys basketball team has knocked on the door of Class 1A's premier programs. But if the past month is an indication, the Royals have not only arrived, they have stamped themselves a team to be reckoned with. Jay put the...
Girls soccer: McKeel holds on in 2nd half to win 4A-10 district title
LAKELAND — Some victories are simply sweeter than others, and McKeel's victory on Tuesday was a sugary treat. The Wildcats nursed the one-goal lead they grabbed late in the first half throughout the rest of the game and defeated Tampa Holy Names 2-1 in the championship game of the Class 4A District 10...
Girls basketball: Winter Haven stifles Jenkins in district semis; Lake Gibson wins
WINTER HAVEN — This time last year Serenity Hardy tore her ACL playing the game she loves the most, which prevented her from playing in districts in 2022. When the season culminated, she transferred from McKeel to Winter Haven. And following a stellar, yet healthy, 2022-23 with Winter Haven ― the No. 1...
Pensacola-area preps: District basketball, Region weightlifting and more scores for Jan. 30-Feb. 4
Note: Is your team missing from the roundup? Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the PNJ via email or phone. Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at pbernadeau@gannett.com or 850-503-3828. Here's a roundup of the high school sports results reported for the week of Jan 30-Feb. 4, 2023: ...
GIRLS BASKETBALL: DeSoto County's season comes to an end in district semis
LAKE PLACID – When the DeSoto County girls basketball team bus pulled out of the school parking lot Wednesday en route to its District 4A-11 semifinal against Avon Park, Bulldogs coach Ardine Primus told the girls to “leave everything else behind and focus. Get into the zone. We are on a mission tonight.”
Canyon girls clinch District 4-4A title with 42-33 win over Randall
Death, taxes and the Canyon girls basketball team winning district titles. At this point, those three things can be put down as the guarantees in life. The Lady Eagles locked up the No. 1 one playoff seed in District 4-4A on Tuesday with a 42-33 win over Randall — earning the regular-season sweep. ...
District Soccer: Vanessa Straub shines for Boca Raton; Spanish River survives Olympic Heights
LAKE WORTH − Higher-seeds Boca Raton and Spanish River survived the forces of Park Vista and Olympic Heights, respectively, in the fight for the District 12 championship, one of the most coveted in Class 7A for girls soccer. Boys, too. ...
