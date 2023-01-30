Another day and another Disney Park attraction is shutting down for some much-needed care, and would-be Guests are going to have to wait to take another magic carpet ride. January and February are known by many Disney Fanatics as the time of year when rides tend to shut down for some much-needed refurbishment, and usually at a time after scores of Guests have complained about how they have fallen into disrepair. Over at Walt Disney World Resort, the list of closed rides most notably includes Splash Mountain, Kali River Rapids, and soon-t0-be Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. Over at the Disneyland Resort, that list includes Haunted Mansion and The Indiana Jones Adventure. And, now, over at Disneyland Paris, that list includes the Aladdin-themed attraction, Flying Carpets Over Agrabah.

4 HOURS AGO