Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Inside the Magic
Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed
Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Inside the Magic
Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue
After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed
A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfanatic.com
The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’
There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
disneyfanatic.com
Another Disney Ride Closes and Fans Demand a Retheme
Another day and another Disney Park attraction is shutting down for some much-needed care, and would-be Guests are going to have to wait to take another magic carpet ride. January and February are known by many Disney Fanatics as the time of year when rides tend to shut down for some much-needed refurbishment, and usually at a time after scores of Guests have complained about how they have fallen into disrepair. Over at Walt Disney World Resort, the list of closed rides most notably includes Splash Mountain, Kali River Rapids, and soon-t0-be Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. Over at the Disneyland Resort, that list includes Haunted Mansion and The Indiana Jones Adventure. And, now, over at Disneyland Paris, that list includes the Aladdin-themed attraction, Flying Carpets Over Agrabah.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Iconic Tower of Terror is Going to Get Special Treatment Starting Soon!
The latest in news from the Disney Parks; fan-favorite Tower of Terror is going to be taken over by another beloved Disney-owned franchise. (Any guesses?) The Disney Parks around the world are renowned for their ability to transport any Guest, no matter age, culture, or background, to the world of Disney, giving them the absolute and immersive Disney experience. One of the primary ways any Disney Theme Park in a Disney Resort makes this happen is through the incredible rides designed and crafted by Walt Disney Imagineering.
Inside the Magic
Guests Threatened During Disney Ride Breakdown
Some Walt Disney World Resort fans dream of being stuck on an attraction. It’s almost a right-of-passage in the fan community; many clamor for the chance to see secret backstage areas!. But the experience of being on a broken Disney Parks ride isn’t always what it’s cracked up to...
disneyfoodblog.com
VIDEO: We Met a RARE Character in Disney World Today!
Disney World is full of exciting entertainment, delicious snacks, thrilling attractions, and of course — CHARACTERS!. We just saw the return of Ariel at her Grotto in Magic Kingdom, and soon Belle will be back at Enchanted Tales with Belle, too. But, over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a RARE character has been spotted out and about greeting guests — and we’re taking you with us to check it out!
Disney World Reveals Details How to Get on a Popular New Ride
Guests of Disney World's Magic Kingdom must prepare ahead of time if they want to ride a new popular ride that's about to open.
Disneyland Makes a Price Cut Disney World Won't Follow
After a hike in admission costs, one Disney park is looking for ways to save guests money.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Fans Speak Out Against Theme Park Reservations Again
Whether or not these were executive decisions from Bob Iger or not, there have appeared to be a lot of changes happening at Disney Parks since he took the reigns back from now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. But one change that fans continue to demand is the elimination of the detested Theme Park Reservation System.
How Disneyland's Opening Day Of Mickey's Runaway Railway Still Kept The Attraction Hidden
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway opened on Friday, though not all park attendees got to join in on the fun.
Comments / 0