Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Topping off ceremony held for Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
A good Omen for improved health care in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. The topping off ceremony of a new Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital's Enfield campus was held on Thursday.
Mayor Stewart seeks re-election in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart (R-Conn.) will run for re-election this year. The 35-year-old Republican unveiled her plans on Instagram Wednesday morning. In an exclusive interview with News 8’s Dennis House, Stewart said she decided to run again after discussing plans with her family. She said that she’s really excited […]
New Britain Herald
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
MassLive.com
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
firefighternation.com
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In
North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
Student arrested following assault in Springfield school
A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.
Conn. man gets 120 years for tying up father and son and slashing their throats in 1987
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for the deaths of a father and son at their home in 1987. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office announced a judge sentenced Willie McFarland to 120 years behind bars for tying up 59-year-old Fred Harris and his 23-year-old son, Greg Harris, and slashing their throats. A jury convicted McFarland in November of two counts of murder.
Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot inside a home late Tuesday night in Bethel.
Devin Crabb faces manslaughter OUI charge in death of Monson pedestrian
A 25-year-old from Connecticut is facing a charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence of drugs after officials said he struck and killed a Monson pedestrian in October. Devin Crabb, of Vernon, Conn., is accused of striking and killing Tina Keeley, 56, near the Monson Free Library on High...
Nyberg – Army’s Legacy helps pets find forever homes
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A nonprofit rescue organization in Bristol helps animals who have been abused or left behind to find their forever homes. Founder Amanda Armstrong sat down with News 8 to discuss the nonprofit organization on Tuesday night. Army’s Legacy works with animal foster families across the state to house the pets until […]
Former Chicopee State Rep among highest paid in 2022
There's no surprise in which state representative and senator earned the most in 2022: House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, the top Democrats through whom virtually every legislative decision flows.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Reports of mail theft in Simsbury
A new cannabis cultivation center is coming to New Britain, but not everyone is happy about it. Two students are facing charges after a stun gun was recovered by a school resource officer at Hamden High School, according to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. Custodian injured after confronting school intruder.
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
