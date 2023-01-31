ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

WTNH

Mayor Stewart seeks re-election in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart (R-Conn.) will run for re-election this year. The 35-year-old Republican unveiled her plans on Instagram Wednesday morning. In an exclusive interview with News 8’s Dennis House, Stewart said she decided to run again after discussing plans with her family. She said that she’s really excited […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Local legend has passed on

A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
MassLive.com

Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield

"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
ENFIELD, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
firefighternation.com

After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In

North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
truecrimedaily

Conn. man gets 120 years for tying up father and son and slashing their throats in 1987

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for the deaths of a father and son at their home in 1987. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office announced a judge sentenced Willie McFarland to 120 years behind bars for tying up 59-year-old Fred Harris and his 23-year-old son, Greg Harris, and slashing their throats. A jury convicted McFarland in November of two counts of murder.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – Army’s Legacy helps pets find forever homes

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A nonprofit rescue organization in Bristol helps animals who have been abused or left behind to find their forever homes. Founder Amanda Armstrong sat down with News 8 to discuss the nonprofit organization on Tuesday night. Army’s Legacy works with animal foster families across the state to house the pets until […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Reports of mail theft in Simsbury

A new cannabis cultivation center is coming to New Britain, but not everyone is happy about it. Two students are facing charges after a stun gun was recovered by a school resource officer at Hamden High School, according to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. Custodian injured after confronting school intruder.
SIMSBURY, CT

