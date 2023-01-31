ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video released of Trump deposition in NY fraud case

Newly released video shows former President Trump pleading the Fifth Amendment more than 400 times in the New York Attorney General’s civil probe into the Trump Organization. Meantime, President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy clash ahead of their first big meeting on the debt ceiling. Plus, we’ve learned the FBI searched Biden’s think tank back in mid-November after classified documents were found.Feb. 1, 2023.
The morbid ‘plan’ to avoid Trump winning the GOP nomination

Donald Trump is an electoral disaster for the Republican Party. He cost the GOP control of the House of Representatives in 2018, lost the presidency in 2020, and contributed to the party’s underperformance in the 2022 midterms. So how to stop Trump from wreaking havoc in 2024? Apparently some...
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence

To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
Why Trump’s invoking the Fifth can be used against him — in his civil case

Donald Trump, who has said that invoking the Fifth is for mobsters and not for innocents, has famously been radicalized in favor of the right against self-incrimination. We saw evidence of that evolution this week, when video was published of Trump’s deposition last year in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud probe.
McCarthy heads to White House with a threat, but without a plan

As congressional Republicans move forward with their debt ceiling scheme, the White House has repeatedly emphasized a simple point: President Joe Biden has no intention of negotiating with those threatening Americans with deliberate harm. The Democrat did agree last week, however, to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to, as the White House put it, “discuss a range of issues, as part of a series of meetings with all new Congressional leaders to start the year.”
Lawrence: McCarthy votes to 'defund the police' as Democrats push for police reform

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell highlights House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's top priorities: defunding the IRS “tax police,” which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would raise the deficit by $114 billion and removing Democrats from their committee assignments. Meanwhile, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden to talk federal police reform in the aftermath of the police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 3, 2023.
Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims

Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hold their first one-on-one meeting over the impending debt crisis. Meantime, no classified documents were found during a search at Biden’s Delaware beach house. Plus, the FBI is investigating George Santos’ alleged role in a service dog charity scheme. Feb. 2, 2023.
Domestic abusers just got more gun rights, thanks to the Supreme Court

It wasn’t enough for the Supreme Court to gut abortion rights last year. The justices also unleashed a Second Amendment ruling with potentially deadly effects. On Thursday, we got a reminder of how perilous that ruling can be, with an appeals court decision that struck down a federal law that keeps guns out of the hands of people under domestic violence restraining orders.
