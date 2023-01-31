ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mountain Collegian

LFTE: We deserve more transparency from the university, CSU System

Editor’s Note: All letters from the editor reflect the views of the editor only and do not represent a stance taken by The Collegian. As Colorado State University’s 16th president, Amy Parsons, begins her tenure this month, a sense of unfinished business lingers on the Fort Collins campus.
Rocky Mountain Collegian

ASCSU’s blood drive events focus on awareness, giving back

The Associated Students of Colorado State University organizes blood drive events throughout the academic year for students and faculty to donate and help with the global blood shortage. “With COVID, no one was wanting to see anybody, especially in as intimate (of a) setting as a blood drive — where...
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Eckburg: We shouldn’t have to justify absences

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. College life can act as a bridge to your adulthood and career: You take specialized classes, often while working or maintaining an internship, and that can be a lot of stress. Sometimes college life can make you feel like your brain is melting.
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU diving looks forward to Air Force Academy Invitational

The Colorado State University women’s diving team is preparing for their first diving-only invitational of the season. CSU will travel to the United States Air Force Academy Feb. 2, where they will compete for three days. This is the Rams’ first and only invitational for diving this season. Most...
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Rams basketball seeks needed wins in doubleheader

Colorado State University is home to two basketball teams in need of wins against Mountain West Conference competition: the women’s team, who are jockeying for a top-four spot in the conference, and the men’s team, who are struggling to find wins against any opponent as of late. Luckily, both teams will have an opportunity to find what they’re looking for in this Saturday’s hoops doubleheader.
Rocky Mountain Collegian

FoCo students blow the top off Moby as Rams sweep Utah State

Moby Madness was in full effect for the Colorado State Rams women’s basketball Thursday afternoon game against the Utah State University Aggies. Education day brought more than 5,000 students from schools around Fort Collins who came ready to cheer on the Rams. They kept the Moby Madness meter lit for the entire game, which CSU went on to win 86-64.
