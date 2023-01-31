ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

denverlifemagazine.com

Süti & Co.: A Cozy Boulder Bakery

While working as an investment banker in New York, Andrea Uzarowski decided she needed more hygge in her life. What is that, you ask? Well, it’s pretty much the opposite of Wall Street. Hygge is a Danish word for a mood that encompasses coziness, comfort, well-being, and simple pleasures. And with it in mind, Uzarowski set off to open her Süti & Co. bakery in a fully renovated cozy-chic cottage on Boulder’s 16th Street. The minimalist space is thoughtfully decorated with neutral, organic tones and feels more like a tasteful home than a place of business. It serves as a peaceful spot to slow down and reconnect with yourself and your friends to the tune of tasty treats and thoughtful gifts. Uzarowski uses fresh local ingredients in her baking, including flour from Moxie Bread Co. and coffee from Boxcar Coffee Roasters. She got her strong culinary chops working at Noma, the legendary Copenhagen restaurant with three Michelin stars that recently announced it would be closing permanently at the end of 2024. (If you never made it to Denmark, you may recognize Uzarowski from her Boulder-based catering business, Fresh Food Further.) Süti & Co. stands out among the throng of Boulder bakeries thanks to the generations-old family recipes that are behind every baked good. Uzarowski specializes in süti (a style of Danish shortbread) and names her creations after people closest to her heart. Take, for example, the Magdalena: a fig-filled shortbread cookie inspired by her grandmother, whose well-loved, food-stained recipes still guide Uzarowski’s baking today.
BOULDER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins

The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado

Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
ESTES PARK, CO
macaronikid.com

Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Light Installations, & So Much More!

In Loveland, Colorado, the nation’s Sweetheart City, Valentine season starts well before Valentine’s Day. Loveland’s 77th annual celebration includes the largest of its kind Valentine Re-Mailing Program, Sweetheart Festival, official Valentine card, exclusive Valentine wine and coffee, the Loveland Sweetheart Classic 4-mile race and the Valentine Group Wedding being held on the ice (NEW) at the Budweiser Event Center prior to the Feb. 14 Sweetheart Game.
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US

It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
tourcounsel.com

Greeley Mall | Shopping mall in Colorado

Greeley Mall is a 578,000-square-foot (53,700 m2) mall located in Greeley, Colorado. It has about 61 tenant spaces inside the mall along with five anchor spaces, but only one of the five anchors (Cinemark) are occupied. The mall was built in 1973 and today is focused on housing mostly local...
GREELEY, CO

