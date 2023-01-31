Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There Is Still Time to Participate in Loveland's Popular Valentine's Day TraditionColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
Say Goodbye to this Fort Collins Sandwich Shop – It’s Toast
Sandwich lovers were saddened to learn about the recent closure of a popular lunch spot located in mid-town Fort Collins. According to the restaurant's official website, as of January 2023, the Schlotzsky's at 4212 South College Avenue has permanently closed up shop. The counter-serve chain was known for serving specialty...
denverlifemagazine.com
Süti & Co.: A Cozy Boulder Bakery
While working as an investment banker in New York, Andrea Uzarowski decided she needed more hygge in her life. What is that, you ask? Well, it’s pretty much the opposite of Wall Street. Hygge is a Danish word for a mood that encompasses coziness, comfort, well-being, and simple pleasures. And with it in mind, Uzarowski set off to open her Süti & Co. bakery in a fully renovated cozy-chic cottage on Boulder’s 16th Street. The minimalist space is thoughtfully decorated with neutral, organic tones and feels more like a tasteful home than a place of business. It serves as a peaceful spot to slow down and reconnect with yourself and your friends to the tune of tasty treats and thoughtful gifts. Uzarowski uses fresh local ingredients in her baking, including flour from Moxie Bread Co. and coffee from Boxcar Coffee Roasters. She got her strong culinary chops working at Noma, the legendary Copenhagen restaurant with three Michelin stars that recently announced it would be closing permanently at the end of 2024. (If you never made it to Denmark, you may recognize Uzarowski from her Boulder-based catering business, Fresh Food Further.) Süti & Co. stands out among the throng of Boulder bakeries thanks to the generations-old family recipes that are behind every baked good. Uzarowski specializes in süti (a style of Danish shortbread) and names her creations after people closest to her heart. Take, for example, the Magdalena: a fig-filled shortbread cookie inspired by her grandmother, whose well-loved, food-stained recipes still guide Uzarowski’s baking today.
Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins
The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: Students love winter biking, dentists love fixing their teeth
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Fort Collins and riding a bike go together like...
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
CRISP & GREEN’s Second Fort Collins Location Celebrates Grand Opening
Fast-casual concept partners with F45, Om Ananda Yoga and other local partners for grand opening activities
Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado
Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
macaronikid.com
Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Light Installations, & So Much More!
In Loveland, Colorado, the nation’s Sweetheart City, Valentine season starts well before Valentine’s Day. Loveland’s 77th annual celebration includes the largest of its kind Valentine Re-Mailing Program, Sweetheart Festival, official Valentine card, exclusive Valentine wine and coffee, the Loveland Sweetheart Classic 4-mile race and the Valentine Group Wedding being held on the ice (NEW) at the Budweiser Event Center prior to the Feb. 14 Sweetheart Game.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Windsor’s Taco Bell Off Main Street Seized and Now Closed
If you're thinking about going to the Windsor Taco Bell to get a Baja Blast and a Crunchwrap, you're going to have to drive a bit further as Windsor's Taco Bell at 101 12th Street has closed. Not only has the Windsor Taco Bell location closed, but it also appears...
iheart.com
Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
Owner, dog prompt emergency response after entering frigid Colorado lake
Arvada fire and police crews recently responded to an emergency call regarding a person that was trapped in a frigid lake. According to their report, the person's dog jumped into Garrison Lake off of West 51st Avenue, which led to the person entering the water after their pet. Ice can be seen on the surface of the lake in images from the scene.
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant
Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
tourcounsel.com
Greeley Mall | Shopping mall in Colorado
Greeley Mall is a 578,000-square-foot (53,700 m2) mall located in Greeley, Colorado. It has about 61 tenant spaces inside the mall along with five anchor spaces, but only one of the five anchors (Cinemark) are occupied. The mall was built in 1973 and today is focused on housing mostly local...
Raccoon on the loose inside Boulder store
A Boulder business had quite the time getting an unwanted customer to leave the store.
