Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire

On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Yardbarker

New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind

DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Steelers Are An Extremely Attractive Option For Taylor Lewan Thanks To This 1 Factor

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add to their offensive line. So recently Steelers mega-fan " Jersey Jerry" tweeted out a mocked-up photo of Tennesse Titans left tackle, Taylor Lewan in a Steelers jersey. The tweet went viral and fans on social media have been talking about the possibility non-stop. Since then, Jerry has done several other Photoshop photos and Lewan seems to be enjoying playing along and responding to many of them:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward. Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of... The post Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

This proposed Seahawks-Ravens trade sends Lamar Jackson to Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks had a much better-than-anticipated 2022 season. Many people thought they would be among the worst teams in the NFL after seemingly embarking on a rebuild by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and waiving linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks did end up with a top...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers request interview with Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for DC opening

The 49ers search for a new defensive coordinator is underway. They’ve requested to interview Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Wilks was the Panthers’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach under former Carolina head coach Matt Rhule. The 53-year-old broke into the NFL in 2006 after 11 seasons as a college defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. From 2006-14 he was a defensive backs coach with the Bears, Chargers and Panthers. In 2015 he added assistant head coach to his title, and in 2017 became their defensive coordinator.
CHARLOTTE, NC

