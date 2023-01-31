Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Student athletes sign to the next level at Picayune and Hancock
National Signing Day pictures still rolling in the WXXV newsroom, defending 5A State Champion Picayune sending four to the next level. Starting with Alcorn State bound Tyran Warren, alongside Pearl River signees Darnell Smith, and Jessiah Contee, as well as PRCCC student assistant Peyton Wells. Over at Hancock this afternoon,...
wxxv25.com
Southern Miss National Signing Day
Southern Miss signing five more on National Signing Day yesterday, increasing the grand total to 27 players for the class of 2023. Four of them hailing from the Magnolia State and three of them joining the defensive back room. Those being Miles Jones, Cameron Mackey, Wildrekus Johnson, Justyn Reid, and...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs High Cross Country’s Addison Rainey wins Gatorade Player of the Year
The Gatorade Mississippi Girls Cross County Player of the Year Award is staying on the Gulf Coast. Today, Ocean Springs Sophomore Standout Addison Rainey took home the honors following the four-year run of former News 25 Student Athlete of the Week Brooklyn Biancamano. This season, the 5’4” speedster racing her...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Lady Admirals defeat Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds in 6A South State Championship Game
The Gulfport girls soccer team is in the midst of its best run in program history, just one year removed from winning back-to-back 6A state titles. However, the one thing this senior class had never done is beat Ocean Springs. Lady Admirals hosting the Lady Greyhounds in the 6A South...
wxxv25.com
St. Patrick Lady Irish defeats Our Lady Academy in Class I South State Championship Game
In the Class I ranks, St. Patrick Lady Irish hosting Our Lady Academy in a rematch of last year’s South State title game. Lady Fighting Irish making sure it’s a different outcome. The Lady Irish finish with a final of 7-1 over Our Lady Academy. St. Patrick is...
wxxv25.com
PCA Rodeo Final starts today at Coast Coliseum
The PCA Rodeo Final starts today at the Coast Coliseum and runs through this Sunday. The first performance begins at 7 tonight and lasts until 10. There will also be a contestant party at Hard Rock Biloxi after the performance. Tomorrow, there’s a school kids learning rodeo, followed by the...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach High wins Class II Girls Bowling State Title
Shoutout to Long Beach High School, home of the Class II Girls Bowling State champions yesterday. That makes the Lady Bearcats the best of the best out of both 4A and 5A.
ourmshome.com
Tis’ the Season for Crawfish, Mardi Gras, Football, & Festivals
Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready because the 2023 season is full steam ahead. Several Gulf Coast hotspots have already started boiling Mississippi’s favorite crustacean and serving bright red spicy crawfish by the pound with lots of potatoes, corn, sausage, onions, peppers, Brussels sprouts, and even mushrooms and green beans.
wxxv25.com
15 different bat species found on the Gulf Coast
The Pass Christian Garden Club had a guest speaker from Mississippi State University talk about the benefits of bats on the Gulf Coast. Bats are not generally thought of as species that live in our area, using hollow trees, bridges, and abandoned buildings as homes. All 15 bat species found...
wxxv25.com
Local group helps aspiring chef on the Gulf Coast
Tonight at the Lady May, one lucky woman received some extra help in making her dreams come true. Margie Magee is a student at MGCCC with plans to complete her associate’s degree and become a chef. Today she was awarded the community college scholarship on behalf of the Mississippi...
biloxinewsevents.com
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers $2.35 million apartment sale in Hattiesburg
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Campus Cottages, a 44-unit apartment community located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The asset sold for $2.35 million, or $53,409 per unit. “This sale represents the continued transaction momentum...
biloxinewsevents.com
Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi
The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
wxxv25.com
43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show this weekend in Gautier
This weekend marks the 43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show. Marilyn Ladnier from the Gulf Coast Orchid Society is in studio with more. The show takes place Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. Admission is free. Exhibits open Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, exhibits are open from noon until 6 p.m. and mini classes are offered at 3:30, 4, and 4:30. Exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with mini classes at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Boat Show at the MS Coast Coliseum
It may not look like great boating weather right now, but at the Coast Coliseum Convention Center, boats are all the rage. Melissa Miller is in studio to talk about the Biloxi Boat Show going on this weekend.
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
WLOX
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices. Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7. HANCOCK COUNTY. Below is a list of races that will head to...
wxxv25.com
Multiple piers undergoing restoration in Gulfport
The City of Gulfport is moving forward with the restoration of multiple piers. Construction on Moses Pier is slated to begin in February and be finished by August. The city has received a permit for construction on Urie Pier, but is still waiting on permits for Libby Milner Roland Pier and Courthouse Road Pier.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi gets funding for I-10 widening project
President Joe Biden announced today major transportation projects funded by bipartisan infrastructure law that will include a widening project for Interstate 10 here on the Coast. Biden was in New York to announce the Hudson Tunnel Project, but he also announced other “mega” grants for projects across the country. The...
Comments / 0