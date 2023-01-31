ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkinston, MS

wxxv25.com

Student athletes sign to the next level at Picayune and Hancock

National Signing Day pictures still rolling in the WXXV newsroom, defending 5A State Champion Picayune sending four to the next level. Starting with Alcorn State bound Tyran Warren, alongside Pearl River signees Darnell Smith, and Jessiah Contee, as well as PRCCC student assistant Peyton Wells. Over at Hancock this afternoon,...
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Southern Miss National Signing Day

Southern Miss signing five more on National Signing Day yesterday, increasing the grand total to 27 players for the class of 2023. Four of them hailing from the Magnolia State and three of them joining the defensive back room. Those being Miles Jones, Cameron Mackey, Wildrekus Johnson, Justyn Reid, and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

PCA Rodeo Final starts today at Coast Coliseum

The PCA Rodeo Final starts today at the Coast Coliseum and runs through this Sunday. The first performance begins at 7 tonight and lasts until 10. There will also be a contestant party at Hard Rock Biloxi after the performance. Tomorrow, there’s a school kids learning rodeo, followed by the...
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Tis’ the Season for Crawfish, Mardi Gras, Football, & Festivals

Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready because the 2023 season is full steam ahead. Several Gulf Coast hotspots have already started boiling Mississippi’s favorite crustacean and serving bright red spicy crawfish by the pound with lots of potatoes, corn, sausage, onions, peppers, Brussels sprouts, and even mushrooms and green beans.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

15 different bat species found on the Gulf Coast

The Pass Christian Garden Club had a guest speaker from Mississippi State University talk about the benefits of bats on the Gulf Coast. Bats are not generally thought of as species that live in our area, using hollow trees, bridges, and abandoned buildings as homes. All 15 bat species found...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Local group helps aspiring chef on the Gulf Coast

Tonight at the Lady May, one lucky woman received some extra help in making her dreams come true. Margie Magee is a student at MGCCC with plans to complete her associate’s degree and become a chef. Today she was awarded the community college scholarship on behalf of the Mississippi...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi

Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
BILOXI, MS
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap brokers $2.35 million apartment sale in Hattiesburg

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Campus Cottages, a 44-unit apartment community located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The asset sold for $2.35 million, or $53,409 per unit. “This sale represents the continued transaction momentum...
HATTIESBURG, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi

The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show this weekend in Gautier

This weekend marks the 43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show. Marilyn Ladnier from the Gulf Coast Orchid Society is in studio with more. The show takes place Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. Admission is free. Exhibits open Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, exhibits are open from noon until 6 p.m. and mini classes are offered at 3:30, 4, and 4:30. Exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with mini classes at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Boat Show at the MS Coast Coliseum

It may not look like great boating weather right now, but at the Coast Coliseum Convention Center, boats are all the rage. Melissa Miller is in studio to talk about the Biloxi Boat Show going on this weekend.
BILOXI, MS
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Multiple piers undergoing restoration in Gulfport

The City of Gulfport is moving forward with the restoration of multiple piers. Construction on Moses Pier is slated to begin in February and be finished by August. The city has received a permit for construction on Urie Pier, but is still waiting on permits for Libby Milner Roland Pier and Courthouse Road Pier.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi gets funding for I-10 widening project

President Joe Biden announced today major transportation projects funded by bipartisan infrastructure law that will include a widening project for Interstate 10 here on the Coast. Biden was in New York to announce the Hudson Tunnel Project, but he also announced other “mega” grants for projects across the country. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

