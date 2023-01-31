This Jane Doe Found Murdered In The Arizona Desert In 1971 Was Just Identified — Thanks To Crowdfunding

Read full article on original website
Skeletal remains found in Arizona desert fuel speculation they may belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson
Skeletal human remains were discovered in a desert area of Buckeye, Arizona, over the weekend, sparking speculation online they might belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson.
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report
Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin
Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
Man charged with murdering plumber whose remains were found in California mountains
A California man has been arrested and charged with murder, four months after hikers discovered the bullet-riddled remains of a plumber who had been reported missing in July. Rotherie Foster, 37, is accused of killing Jose Velasquez, 35, his work acquaintance, for financial gain, according to a news release from the office of Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. He has also been charged with eight counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and is facing several prior strike charges. Los Angeles Times previously reported that Velasquez moved to California from his native...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Missing California Hiker Identified as ‘Warlock’ Star Julian Sands
Authorities are searching for Julian Sands, a prolific English actor known for starring in films like The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, and Warlock, after he vanished on a hike in California’s San Gabriel Mountains last week. Sands, 65, was reported missing by his family on Friday evening after last being seen in the Mt. Baldy area, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate. Search efforts for Sands and at least one other missing hiker, a man identified as Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, were curtailed on Wednesday due to icy and adverse conditions, officials said. Crews have responded to 14 rescue calls on and around Mt. Baldy in the past month, authorities said Tuesday. Sands, who has been acting since the mid-1980s, is also known for his roles in Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas, and for his television work on shows like 24 and Smallville. View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sanbernardinocountysheriff) Read it at KABC-TV
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field
A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Elderly couple from Las Vegas found dead in Death Valley National Park
An elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada were found dead in Death Valley National Park on Jan. 13, according to law enforcement officials.
Family of Calif. Man Who Died on Mexican Anniversary Trip Slams Authorities, Say Death Was 'Brutal Crime'
Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico The family of a California public defender who died while celebrating his one-year-wedding anniversary in Mexico is questioning authorities. Mexican authorities have labeled the death of 33-year-old Elliot Blair in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico as an "unfortunate accident," but his family is pushing back, saying...
AZFamily
Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Arizona died Sunday at a lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, officials said. A spokeswoman said the 70-year-old died from apparent natural causes at the Keanakakoi lava viewing overlook. It happened around 11 p.m. He was with his family...
It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland
The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
