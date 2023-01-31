Taking a break from the Bronte-Harrison drama to focus on Cam, another groom who has done something questionable on MAFS. Bronte and Harrison’s drama may have eclipsed the new season of MAFS, but it doesn’t mean that other couples aren’t giving them a run for their money. As reported by So Dramatic!, groom Cam Woods is raising eyebrows for shaming his bride Lyndall Grace for having cystic fibrosis.

2 DAYS AGO