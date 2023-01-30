ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota Heights, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose

Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South. The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Suspected drunk driver flees State Patrol, crashes in St. Paul: Video

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspected drunken driver was injured after crashing their vehicle while fleeing authorities in St. Paul early Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Lt. Gordon Shank told FOX 9 a State Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Focus for traffic violations on eastbound...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul rec center shooting: Family identifies 16-year-old victim as JuVaughn Turner

ST. PAUL, Minn. – We're learning more about a teenage boy shot outside a St. Paul rec center last month.Family says his name is JuVaughn Turner. Incredibly, the 16-year-old boy survived being shot in the head on Jan. 18, but he's just beginning a long recovery process.   The family says on the day of the shooting, Turner went to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center to play basketball with his friends. A 26-year-old employee at that rec center, Exavir Binford Jr., is charged with shooting the boy. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Turner's medical bills.
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired

One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
ROCKFORD, MN
accesspress.org

Double homicide closes link to St. Paul downtown skyway

Stout chains and padlocks on the doors told the story. St. Paul’s downtown skyway tower remained inaccessible through January. People with disabilities have to trek at least a block away for elevator access, which is closed during overnight hours. The skyway tower, which was at the center of a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trial begins for 2 charged in 2021 mass shooting in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Trial begins Monday for two men charged in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar in October 2021.Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed in that shooting, and 14 others were hurt.Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips each face a handful of charges including murder and attempted murder.RELATED: St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly ShootoutAccording to court documents, Brown and Phillips were shooting at each other due to "a beef" between them, stemming from allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend.Brown is charged with the death of Wiley, and the attempted murder of 4 others. Phillips is charged with the attempted murder of 8 people.A third man, Gabriel Young-Duncan, was recently sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in straw purchasing guns; one of them was used in the Truck Park shooting.A recent lawsuit filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison against Fleet Farm noted that a weapon used in this shooting was purchased via a straw purchase scheme, meaning someone bought it legally and then sold it to someone else illegally.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Prosecutors to 'self-edit' in trial for murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart

MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is underway in what is sure to be an emotional and difficult trial: the brutal murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart. Attorneys made steady progress finding jurors who will have to sort through the disturbing evidence and determine whether Eli's mother, Julissa Thaler, is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
SAINT PAUL, MN

