fox9.com
Bloomington Police: 3 people found dead in a truck near Smack Shack
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three men — a father and son, and a business associate — were found dead in a truck parked in a lot near Smack Shack in Bloomington on Wednesday night in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Bloomington Police responded to a call...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
fox9.com
Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South. The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.
fox9.com
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
fox9.com
Dispute leads to shooting, crash at Minneapolis fire station: Charges
(FOX 9) - A shooting that led to a man running inside his apartment to "Say goodbye to his children" before trying to drive himself to the hospital resulted in charges for an Eden Prairie man. Xavier Cordarius Willis, 33, of Eden Prairie, is charged with one count of second-degree...
fox9.com
Suspected drunk driver flees State Patrol, crashes in St. Paul: Video
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspected drunken driver was injured after crashing their vehicle while fleeing authorities in St. Paul early Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Lt. Gordon Shank told FOX 9 a State Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Focus for traffic violations on eastbound...
St. Paul rec center shooting: Family identifies 16-year-old victim as JuVaughn Turner
ST. PAUL, Minn. – We're learning more about a teenage boy shot outside a St. Paul rec center last month.Family says his name is JuVaughn Turner. Incredibly, the 16-year-old boy survived being shot in the head on Jan. 18, but he's just beginning a long recovery process. The family says on the day of the shooting, Turner went to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center to play basketball with his friends. A 26-year-old employee at that rec center, Exavir Binford Jr., is charged with shooting the boy. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Turner's medical bills.
Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one
Mourners gathered at a vigil for 17-year-old Donald Gayton Jr. in Bloomington on Monday, Jan. 30. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. An Oakdale woman was allegedly driving drunk when she struck and killed a Richfield student in Bloomington on Friday evening. Prosecutors in Hennepin County have...
redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired
One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
MN Driver To Law Enforcement “Sometimes You Got To Let Jesus Take The Wheel”
It's best practice when you see police lights behind you to just pull over. One Minnesota driver, who didn't follow this best practice, recently found out what happens when you run from law enforcement. When you run, police more often than not will catch you. When police caught up with this Minnesota driver, the excuse given was almost comical.
fox9.com
Man sentenced in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of a Minneapolis forensic scientist – who is the mother of his child – has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Timothy Amacher was convicted on all counts in the shooting of his ex...
accesspress.org
Double homicide closes link to St. Paul downtown skyway
Stout chains and padlocks on the doors told the story. St. Paul’s downtown skyway tower remained inaccessible through January. People with disabilities have to trek at least a block away for elevator access, which is closed during overnight hours. The skyway tower, which was at the center of a...
Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg. Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.
Trial begins for 2 charged in 2021 mass shooting in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Trial begins Monday for two men charged in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar in October 2021.Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed in that shooting, and 14 others were hurt.Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips each face a handful of charges including murder and attempted murder.RELATED: St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly ShootoutAccording to court documents, Brown and Phillips were shooting at each other due to "a beef" between them, stemming from allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend.Brown is charged with the death of Wiley, and the attempted murder of 4 others. Phillips is charged with the attempted murder of 8 people.A third man, Gabriel Young-Duncan, was recently sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in straw purchasing guns; one of them was used in the Truck Park shooting.A recent lawsuit filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison against Fleet Farm noted that a weapon used in this shooting was purchased via a straw purchase scheme, meaning someone bought it legally and then sold it to someone else illegally.
Taekwondo instructor sentenced for ex-girlfriend's attempted murder
MINNEAPOLIS — A former taekwondo instructor who tried to have the mother of his child killed has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison. On Monday, Hennepin County Judge Shereen Askalani sentenced Timothy Amacher to 18 years in prison, the maximum sentence without going over Minnesota guidelines. Back...
Prosecutors to 'self-edit' in trial for murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart
MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is underway in what is sure to be an emotional and difficult trial: the brutal murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart. Attorneys made steady progress finding jurors who will have to sort through the disturbing evidence and determine whether Eli's mother, Julissa Thaler, is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.
fox9.com
SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
Elderly Minnesota Woman Arrested For Doing This Dangerous Act On The Interstate
Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.
