Back when the Lakers played the Pacers in late November, Indiana rallied from 17 points down in the 4th quarter to win with a buzzer-beating three-pointer. While Thursday's game between these teams was not as dramatic, and the margins not as large, it was the Lakers who turned the tables in the final period, coming from behind to win with a dramatic play at the buzzer -- but on the defensive side of the ball -- to escape with a 112-111 victory.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO