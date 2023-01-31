Read full article on original website
76ers Visit San Antonio Spurs Friday Night | Gameday Report 51/82
76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers Named January Eastern Conference Coach of the Month;. Joel Embiid Named January Eastern Conference Player of the Month, Embiid Also Selected to NBA All-Star Game. The 76ers (33-17) are an NBA-best 21-5 since Dec. 9, and now arrive in San Antonio for their next game...
Preview: Wizards host Trail Blazers in D.C. seeking seventh-straight win
The Wizards (24-26) are finally back in Washington, D.C. prepping for their first home game since January 21. Friday night, they'll go for their seventh-straight win as they face the Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) at Capital One Arena. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
"Season Of Close Games" | Markkanen And Kessler's Double-Doubles Power Utah Down The Stretch Against Toronto
Surprise, surprise — Utah found itself in another close game late in the fourth. After a thrilling and exciting final 12 minutes that saw impressive shotmaking and offensive creation on both sides, the Jazz got the final say. A Walker Kessler rebound, followed by free throws from Mike Conley, clinched the 131-128 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night.
Fourth Quarter Rally Lifts Lakers over Indiana
Back when the Lakers played the Pacers in late November, Indiana rallied from 17 points down in the 4th quarter to win with a buzzer-beating three-pointer. While Thursday's game between these teams was not as dramatic, and the margins not as large, it was the Lakers who turned the tables in the final period, coming from behind to win with a dramatic play at the buzzer -- but on the defensive side of the ball -- to escape with a 112-111 victory.
"We Matched Their Physicality" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Toronto
After a three-day break in which the Jazz were able to get some much-needed practice time and recovery for their bodies, Utah found itself locked in battle with Toronto late in the fourth quarter Wednesday night. Good thing the Jazz got the time to rest and recover because when much...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Paul George Selected as Western Conference All-Star
The NBA announced today that LA Clippers guard/forward Paul George has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT. . George will make...
Keegan Murray Earns Second Consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in January, the NBA announced today. The fourth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray averaged 14.0 points (51.0 FG%, 49.5 3pt%, 93.3 FT%), 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 32.2 minutes per game in 15 games (15 starts) during the month of January. Murray also received NBA Rookie of the Month honors for December.
Kia MVP Ladder: Joel Embiid boosts his case, but remains at No. 2
Trekking the reactionary route after Joel Embiid’s 47-point stunner against Nikola Jokic seemed reasonable in the aftermath, but a deeper dive shapes the lack of major movement in this week’s Kia Race to the MVP Ladder. No disrespect to Embiid, the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for...
The Chase Down Pod - You Find Out
The Cavs dug deep and responded with a resounding win over the Memphis Grizzlies on national TV. Justin and Carter break down Darius Garland's star performance, the Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell fracas, Ricky Rubio's electric fourth quarter and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
Chuck Checks In - 02.02.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Charlotte: 15-37, 8-21 on the road) at Bulls: (23-27, 13-11 at home. 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26ppg. Hornets: Rozier: 21 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Pacers 2-2-23
After a much-needed win vs. the Knicks on Tuesday night, the Lakers (24-28) continue their road trip in Indiana for the final matchup vs. the Pacers (24-28) of the season. The game tips at 4:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know...
Wizards vs. Pistons Postponed
The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been postponed. Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have been unable to fly back to Detroit after their game on Monday at American Airlines Center. The date for the...
MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY
The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/1/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 1, 2023. New Orleans put forth the type of effort and performance Tuesday that may have been enough to post a victory while facing the vast majority of NBA teams.
Pool Report on Final Seconds of the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Game.
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Kevin Scott following tonight’s Pelicans at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: Was it determined that Ingram had stepped out of bounds while still making contact with the basketball?. SCOTT: After postgame media review, Ingram was not out...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Feb. 3
Last night was a fun slate of basketball. That Milwaukee-LA game was fantastic to close the night, and we also had some fireworks in the Cleveland-Memphis matchup. We love when there’s some chippiness, though, because extra drama always makes things fun when it comes to basketball!. Injury Report. As...
Joel Embiid Named to 2023 NBA All-Star Game
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 2, 2023 – The NBA announced today that 76ers center Joel Embiid has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is the sixth career All-Star nod for Embiid, all of which have come over the past six seasons.
Domantas Sabonis Named 2023 Western Conference NBA All-Star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the NBA named Sacramento Kings center-forward Domantas Sabonis as a 2023 Western Conference All-Star reserve. The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento. A seven-year veteran, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points (61.5 FG%, 36.8 3pt%, 74.6 FT%), 12.3...
