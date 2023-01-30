ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Georgian

UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show

Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Get set for a beautiful weekend in Atlanta! The A is overflowing with exciting events, so it doesn’t matter if you’re a movie buff or a fan of delicious oyster festivals, there’s something for everyone. To make things easier, we’ve put together a list of some of...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.

There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Emory Wheel

How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue

I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Pop-up dining experience coming to Piedmont Park

A pop-up outdoor dining experience is headed to Piedmont Park this March.  Starting March 2, “Dinner With A View” will set up in Piedmont Park to offer diners culinary excellence paired with a view to die for.  “We couldn’t think of a better city to set up in than the inspiring cultural melting pot that […] The post Pop-up dining experience coming to Piedmont Park appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Dance, Dance! Fall Out Boy announce summer tour, Atlanta stop included

This tour will also mark the first tour since its co-founder and longtime guitarist Joe Trohman announced he’ll be taking a break from the group. “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman said. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Check Out This Black Female Owned Wellness Spot During Black History Month

Atlanta is a black Mecca for hundreds of black owned businesses, so it’s only right to put a spotlight on some of the budding businesses this year. As Atlanta continues to grow, so does the amount of successful black owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Experience an elevated workout experience as well as a soothing spa day.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy