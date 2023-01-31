Minions: The Rise of Gru | Streaming Soon | SkyShowtime. Are you ready? The mischievous Minions are back for more wacky adventures in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just an 11 ¾-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

19 HOURS AGO