Charli D'Amelio & Nate Burleson Are HOSTING The 2023 KCAs 😱 | Kids' Choice Awards 2023 #Shorts | NickRewind
Charli D'Amelio & Nate Burleson Are HOSTING The 2023 KCAs 😱 | Kids' Choice Awards 2023 #Shorts | NickRewind. Charli D'Amelio and Nate Burleson are hosting the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards! And to get ready for the show, they're going to have to have the right outfit. Paired with the iconic, "And WHY aren't you in uniform" line from SpongeBob, check out the FIRST sliming of our 2023 KCA hosts 🟢
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 1, 2023 | Nickelodeon
Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together. Follow these comics and their take on...
Discover the New Smurfs Kids Vitamin Gummies | Planet Smurf
Discover the New Smurfs Kids Vitamin Gummies | Planet Smurf. - Exclusively on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/TheSmurfsKidsGummy/page/E4D126C1-3817-4ACC-A1B2-0CC97F1DE2D1?ref_=ast_bln. Watch The Smurfs on Nickelodeon!. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter,...
What's New This February | SHOWTIME
Enjoy everything that SHOWTIME has to offer this February including new episodes of Your Honor, the return of The Circus and the premiere of Murder in Big Horn. Bundle up Paramount+ and SHOWTIME and stream it all in one place at ParamountPlus.com!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Sylvester Stallone Face | Big Game Spot | Paramount+
Paramount Mountain has free faces: The northern face, the southern face, and of course, the Sylvester Stallone Face. Check out Paramount+'s Big Game spot, featuring Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butt-Head, Sylvester Stallone and more below! How you doing?. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favorites on Paramount+!...
Transformers: EarthSpark | New Episodes on March 3rd | Trailer | NEW SERIES | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL
Transformers: EarthSpark | New Episodes on March 3rd | Trailer | NEW SERIES | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL. New episodes of Transformers: EarthSpark rollout March 3 exclusively on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ fo FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband,...
All You Need Is Sponge This February Half-Term on Nickelodeon UK
Sponge is all your need! Catch back-to-back episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants, all this February half-term on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Gareth Gates and Divina De Campo to Headline 'The SpongeBob...
Paramount+ Commences Production on "Frasier" Reboot
Frasier Crane Returns to Where It All Began for New Series. Legendary Director James Burrows to Direct First Two Episodes. New Series Produced by CBS Studios in Association with Grammnet NH Productions. Feb. 1, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced that the news series FRASIER, starring and executive produced by Kelsey...
Paramount+ Removes 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder'
Paramount+ has removed the streaming service's popular Original Series The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder from it's programming libraries in the U.S. and Internationally. Additionally, Nickelodeon has removed all episodes from Nick.com in the U.S. The news comes as Nickelodeon is set to premiere the finale of the series, a revival of The Fairly OddParents, on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).
The BEST Binges of 2023 (so far) including 'Shrinking' + Sabrina meets Clarissa! | Melissa Joan Hart
The BEST Binges of 2023 (so far) including 'Shrinking' + Sabrina meets Clarissa! | Melissa Joan Hart. Let’s talk about the best binges of 2024 so far! We talk about the premiere episodes of Shrinking starring Jason Segal and Harrison Ford, Fleishman is in Trouble with Jesse Eisenberg, and more. Plus we discuss 1923, the incredible acting of Ghostbusters: Afterlife's McKenna Grace (PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie), NFL playoff controversies, and Nikki Bella Says I Do.
Cinesite to Animate 'The Smurfs' Movie
Cinesite has announced that it has been awarded animation work for the upcoming The Smurfs feature film, which is the first project from the new creative partnership between Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Animation, LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the company that owns the Smurfs brand. Production is underway, and the Cinesite Vancouver studio is recruiting talent across artist & technician posts. (Apply at cinesite.com/careers.)
KFC Fans Rejoice As 1990s Favorite Back on the Menu Across Country After Petitioning Success
KFC’s decision to make its fried chicken wrap a national menu item is a victory for its fans, who have been clamoring for the menu item since it was removed in 2014. KFC's Chicken Wrap has gained traction after a Change.org petition was created to bring back the beloved menu item that was removed from the KFC menu in 2014.
My Vaping Mistake: How it Strained My Relationships | AwesomenessTV
My Vaping Mistake: How it strained my relationships | AwesomenessTV. These teens’ addiction to vaping affected their relationships with everyone they knew, from family members to close friends. Meet Gilberth and Amalia and hear how vaping changed their lives. This video is presented by The Real Cost. If you...
Big Time Rush Announces Surprise Concert at Ohio State
The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday, February 2 that boy band Big Time Rush will be visiting Ohio State on February 8 for a surprise acoustic concert at Newport Music Hall. Free tickets for the event will be made available at 5 p.m. Thursday. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and showtime starts at 8 p.m.
Minions: The Rise of Gru | Streaming Soon | SkyShowtime
Minions: The Rise of Gru | Streaming Soon | SkyShowtime. Are you ready? The mischievous Minions are back for more wacky adventures in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just an 11 ¾-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.
Behind Attorney Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez) | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Behind Attorney Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez) | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Watch Rosie Perez behind the scenes as she goes in depth about what to expect from her role as Olivia Delmont on this season of Your Honor. Stream new episodes of Your Honor every Friday on SHOWTIME.
'PAW Patrol: Adventure Play' Helps Save The Day at Discovery Cube Los Angeles
PAW Patrol: Adventure Play Helps Save The Day at Discovery Cube Los Angeles. New Hands-On, Immersive Exhibit is on Display January 28 – May 14, 2023. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023 -- Kids and families can now play and save the day with the heroic PAW Patrol pups, at the brand-new PAW Patrol: Adventure Play exhibit, that opened this past weekend at Discovery Cube Los Angeles (DCLA). Based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, which is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airs on Nickelodeon, this interactive exhibit gives kids and their grown-ups an opportunity to run rescue missions and work together to overcome challenges in a fun hands-on environment.
Rubble & Crew Theme Song! 🎶 w/ Motor, Wheeler, Mix & Charger | Rubble & Crew
Rubble & Crew Theme Song! 🎶 w/ Motor, Wheeler, Mix & Charger | Rubble & Crew. Rubble and Crew are building anything you can dream of in Builder Cove! Sing along to the theme song with Rubble, Charger, Mix, Wheeler, Motor, Grandpa, and Auntie Crane! Plus, you can catch Rubble & Crew, a brand-new animated PAW Patrol spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Rubble, premiering Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30am (ET/PT).
Paramount+ Greenlights New Docuseries 'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza'. PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES GREENLIGHT OF NEW DOCUSERIES “LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA”. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, in Partnership with C3 Presents,. the Three-Part Series Will Spotlight the Iconic Festival and Its Place in Music History. Feb.1, 2023 –...
