Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

The Refinery announces spring 2023 music lineup

HOLY CITY SINNER — The Refinery today announced that their 2023 concert season will kick off with a top-tier lineup of performers and festivals. Located on Charleston’s upper peninsula at 1640 Meeting Street, The Refinery’s outdoor music amphitheater anchors the mixed-use retail, office, and event space. Here’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Chris Stapleton to perform at Credit One Stadium in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" is making a stop at the Holy City on July 13. The tour dates kick off April 26 26 at El Paso's UTEP Don Haskins Center. They include stops at Syracuse's St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield's Xfinity Center, St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto's Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2 displaced after Thursday-morning fire at home in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Kent Avenue Thursday morning for reports of a structure fire. Crews arrived at around 4:20 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family home. All residents were cleared,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County's new 1% tax to begin in March

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sales & Use Tax rate in Berkeley County will increase by one percent on March 1st. The one percent tax is the Education Capital Improvement Tax following voters' approval last fall. Due to the change, residents will pay nine percent instead of eight percent.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

DD2 music teacher receives Education Award

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A music teacher from Fort Dorchester High School in DD2 earned statewide recognition from the South Carolina Music Educators Association. Lindsey Esterdahl, FDHS Director of Choirs, received the SCMEA Young Outstanding Music Educator Award. The award highlights an educator who makes a difference for students through contributions to the field of music education, demonstrates excellence in music-making, develops and sustains growth within a music program, and pursues professional growth and development.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Bicyclist taken to trauma center after collision with car in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man on a bicycle was seriously injured Tuesday evening following a collision with a car at the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Francis Street, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Officials say the collision happened shortly after 7 p.m. and caused injury to the...
WALTERBORO, SC

