What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
85% of Consumers Feel More Secure in Life With a Healthy Credit Score. Here's How to Improve Yours
Image source: Getty Images What happenedOf U.S. consumers, 85% say they feel more secure in the rest of their lives when their credit score is healthy, according to a national survey released by FICO last week. It also found that about one-third of Americans feel financially insecure, and 43% say the unstable economy is a barrier towards achieving financial goals. The survey results suggest that even during periods of economic uncertainty, good credit helps people feel more in control."Knowing that access to credit is a key building block for achieving financial goals, it's easy to understand why credit scores would be...
WXYZ
Best Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only
All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7. Are you looking for the best guaranteed installment loans with bad credit? With today's lenders with 400%+ APRs and inflexible loan terms, we're happy to report cheaper alternatives, many of which offer no credit checks or minimum required credit score. Most of our picks are from installment direct lenders.
KHOU
Tips to pay off credit card debt
When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
Inflation has led to a credit card debt crisis as a staggering 35% of Americans carry balances month to month, new study says
43% of U.S. adults that carry balances don’t know all of the interest rates on their cards that carry a balance. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Rising prices have led the Fed to make a slew of interest rate increases over the past year in...
I Check My Savings Account for This One Thing Every Month -- and You Should, Too
It's a detail you don't want to gloss over.
This Major Bank Will Stop Making Personal Loans. Here's Why
One personal loan option may no longer be on the table for you.
Should You Tap Your Roth IRA or Rack Up a Credit Card Balance When You Need Money?
You're taking a risk, no matter how you look at it.
CAR AND DRIVER
Does Refinancing Your Car Hurt Your Credit?
Refinancing your auto loan can be a great way to secure a better interest rate or a different loan term. But does refinancing hurt your credit?. We’ll explain how refinancing can impact your credit score and whether refinancing is a good idea. Looking to refinance your auto loan? Easily...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
FICO Increases 400% For Tier 3 Lenders
As lenders reached the final stretch of a very challenging 2022, they were met with the news of yet another obstacle. One that adds an additional layer of financial strain to an already struggling industry. Obviously, any financial increase for our industry adversely impacts the American homebuyer. Especially when there is very little to zero margin that allows the lenders to absorb the increase. As most everyone knows at this point, FICO has increased their fees by 400% for Tier 3 Lenders.
