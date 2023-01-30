ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

85% of Consumers Feel More Secure in Life With a Healthy Credit Score. Here's How to Improve Yours

Image source: Getty Images What happenedOf U.S. consumers, 85% say they feel more secure in the rest of their lives when their credit score is healthy, according to a national survey released by FICO last week. It also found that about one-third of Americans feel financially insecure, and 43% say the unstable economy is a barrier towards achieving financial goals. The survey results suggest that even during periods of economic uncertainty, good credit helps people feel more in control."Knowing that access to credit is a key building block for achieving financial goals, it's easy to understand why credit scores would be...
WXYZ

Best Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only

All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7. Are you looking for the best guaranteed installment loans with bad credit? With today's lenders with 400%+ APRs and inflexible loan terms, we're happy to report cheaper alternatives, many of which offer no credit checks or minimum required credit score. Most of our picks are from installment direct lenders.
KHOU

Tips to pay off credit card debt

When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
CAR AND DRIVER

Does Refinancing Your Car Hurt Your Credit?

Refinancing your auto loan can be a great way to secure a better interest rate or a different loan term. But does refinancing hurt your credit?. We’ll explain how refinancing can impact your credit score and whether refinancing is a good idea. Looking to refinance your auto loan? Easily...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

FICO Increases 400% For Tier 3 Lenders

As lenders reached the final stretch of a very challenging 2022, they were met with the news of yet another obstacle. One that adds an additional layer of financial strain to an already struggling industry. Obviously, any financial increase for our industry adversely impacts the American homebuyer. Especially when there is very little to zero margin that allows the lenders to absorb the increase. As most everyone knows at this point, FICO has increased their fees by 400% for Tier 3 Lenders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy