Cascade, IA

Girls' basketball coach Mike Sconsa will take a step back at Cascade as a kidney transplant awaits [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

big10central.com
 3 days ago
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition

The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
IOWA STATE
big10central.com

Kirk Ferentz, Gary Barta 'anticipate no changes' to Iowa football staff in 2023 [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Feb. 1—IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz anticipates "no changes to our staff moving forward" despite the Iowa offense ranking among the worst in the country in 2022. "We do have a terrific staff, and I thought they did a great job last year in tough circumstances," said Ferentz, who finished his 24th season as Iowa's head football coach.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Patrick McCaffery returns and Iowa beats Northwestern

(Iowa City) Iowa took down Northwestern 86-70 at home on Tuesday night in men’s college basketball. The game was rescheduled from last Wednesday. Filip Rebraca went 9/13 from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Payton Sandfort also scored 20 points. He made 6/8 field goal attempts including 5/7 from 3-point range. Kris Murray notched 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. Patrick McCaffery played for the first time since taking a leave of absence for mental health reasons. He came off the bench and saw nine minutes of action. Iowa went 18/22 from the free-throw line.
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
LE CLAIRE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location

The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

