Girls' basketball coach Mike Sconsa will take a step back at Cascade as a kidney transplant awaits [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
2023 Iowa Girl’s High School State Wrestling Tournament Live Area Results
Find updated results from Southeast Iowa athletes competing at the Iowa Girl’s High School State Wrestling Tournament in Coralville on Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd. Washington. 155lbs- Teegan Sulentich 1st round vs Jalyiah Gardner (Keokuk) – won by MD 14-2 2nd round – Sulentich vs Trinity...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition
The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
big10central.com
Iowa football 2023 winter position breakdown: Running backs [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Feb. 1—IOWA CITY — Iowa saw some highs and some lows in its rushing attack in 2022. Kaleb Johnson becoming the first Iowa running back since Akrum Wadley in 2015 to record 200-plus rushing yards in a football game was certainly a high point. But even with the...
KCRG.com
Highlights from the 2023 IGHSAU State Wrestling tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - History has been made at Xtream Arena, where the IGHSAU held the first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament. Among over 400 qualifiers are well over 100 from Eastern Iowa. The tournament event page can be found here.
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
offtackleempire.com
Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Is A Chickenshit Outfit No Matter What Orange Krush Did
I don’t trust my colleagues to accurately report on the Orange Krush situation around this Saturday’s Illinois Fighting Illini basketball game against one of the Big Ten’s basketball NPC’s. So let me explain one of the greatest traditions in college basketball, the procedural misstep made this...
big10central.com
Brandon McKee vs. Spencer Lee to highlight Gophers wrestling vs. Iowa [Star Tribune]
Patrick McKee realizes the challenge is daunting. The Gophers senior 125-pound wrestler knows that his next opponent, Iowa's Spencer Lee, is a three-time NCAA champion and two-time winner of the Hodge Trophy as the nation's top collegiate wrestler. And he's aware that Lee has won 49 consecutive matches and just...
big10central.com
Kirk Ferentz, Gary Barta 'anticipate no changes' to Iowa football staff in 2023 [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Feb. 1—IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz anticipates "no changes to our staff moving forward" despite the Iowa offense ranking among the worst in the country in 2022. "We do have a terrific staff, and I thought they did a great job last year in tough circumstances," said Ferentz, who finished his 24th season as Iowa's head football coach.
Video, Transcript: Tyler Barnes 2-1-23
Iowa Football Recruiting Coordinator Speaks on Late Signing Day
New Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara talks transition to Iowa City in interview with Big Ten Network
The Big Ten Network interviewed new Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara on Wednesday, Feb. 1 as part of BTN's National Signing Day Show. Here is everything McNamara said during his interview with BTN. How are you feeling healthwise?. “Honestly, I’m feeling great. As soon as I got to Iowa City, the...
KCRG.com
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
westerniowatoday.com
Patrick McCaffery returns and Iowa beats Northwestern
(Iowa City) Iowa took down Northwestern 86-70 at home on Tuesday night in men’s college basketball. The game was rescheduled from last Wednesday. Filip Rebraca went 9/13 from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Payton Sandfort also scored 20 points. He made 6/8 field goal attempts including 5/7 from 3-point range. Kris Murray notched 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. Patrick McCaffery played for the first time since taking a leave of absence for mental health reasons. He came off the bench and saw nine minutes of action. Iowa went 18/22 from the free-throw line.
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location
The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
Comments / 0