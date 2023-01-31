My hat goes off to anyone who works from home and gets dressed up to do so. On days when I’m clocking in from the desk in my extra bedroom, my work “uniform” is a pair of oversized sweatpants and a hoodie, which might get swapped with a sweater if there’s a Zoom call on the calendar. And while comfort tends to be my work-week style priority, the ability to wear the outfit outside of the home is a must — as much as I think my barista loves me, I know she’s not dying to see me in my PJs. Luckily, one sweatshirt that Amazon shoppers are calling, “so soft…warm and comfortable,” as well as, “[a] nice quality and…flattering,” is now on sale for just $11.

1 DAY AGO