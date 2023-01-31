Read full article on original website
Victoria Beckham Uses This Plumping Cream “Every Single Day,” and Shoppers in Their 70s Love It, Too
For skincare lovers, trying out new products is one of life’s simple joys. However, even adventurous shoppers on the hunt for the latest and greatest in beauty have one “holy grail” they always return to. Take Victoria Beckham, for example. In her latest TikTok, the beauty mogul shared three products she applies “every single day,” including a nourishing anti-aging treatment she’s used “for years:” Augustinus Bader’s The Cream.
You Can Get an Amazon Gift Card by Stocking Up on Popular Beauty Products This Weekend
If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon for, it’s offering beauty products from virtually every major brand on the market. From affordable drug store brands to premium selections, Amazon’s beauty department is stocked with all the skincare, makeup, and hair products you could ever need. So, it’s no wonder that members of Cosmetic Executive Women, an international organization dedicated to advancing the careers of those in the beauty industry, gave Amazon Beauty the 2022 People’s Choice Retailer of the Year Award .
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Buttery Soft” — and They’re on Sale for Just $9
There’s no better place than Amazon to find great fashion deals, especially if you’re looking for a new pair of leggings. One can never have too many in their closet, so shoppers are adding the retailer’s best-selling leggings from Tnnzeet to their collection while they’re on sale with a limited-time lightning deal.
Grab This “Warm and Comfortable” Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11
My hat goes off to anyone who works from home and gets dressed up to do so. On days when I’m clocking in from the desk in my extra bedroom, my work “uniform” is a pair of oversized sweatpants and a hoodie, which might get swapped with a sweater if there’s a Zoom call on the calendar. And while comfort tends to be my work-week style priority, the ability to wear the outfit outside of the home is a must — as much as I think my barista loves me, I know she’s not dying to see me in my PJs. Luckily, one sweatshirt that Amazon shoppers are calling, “so soft…warm and comfortable,” as well as, “[a] nice quality and…flattering,” is now on sale for just $11.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Rihanna's Body Luminizer That Makes Skin Look "Airbrushed" Is Only in Stock at Sephora, and It’s 50% Off
Has a radiant glow ever *not* been the goal? Not only has the highlighter hype been real, but we’ve been layering serums upon serums and chemically-exfoliating (probably one too many times) to achieve the glowy complexion taking over the beauty world these days. Between dolphin skin, glass skin, and glazed-donut skin, honestly, we’ve never looked dewier. But why should our faces have all the fun?
This Plumping Serum From the Minimalist Makeup Brand Cameron Diaz Uses Sold Out, but It’s Back in Stock
In cold winter months, I could use a little help with my glow. In the summer, I can thank the sun and Supergoop’s Glowscreen for boosted radiance, but in the winter, extra assistance is a must. And, clearly, I’m not alone — Merit, the no-makeup makeup brand used by Sarah Jessica Parker, has been sold out of its Instant Glow Serum since the holidays. Luckily for my dry, dull skin, the brand just restocked.
Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand — and It’s Bound to Sell Out
It is a testament to the wild popularity of Charlotte Tilbury’s repeatedly sold-out Beauty Light Wand blush-highlighter that even as a beauty editor, I could not get my hands on one until a few months ago. It was unfortunate for my other blushes once I did, as I began reaching for the Beauty Light Wand in ‘pinkgasm’ more often than not. The pigment and payoff is great, but it’s also just so easy to use. So, when I got a sneak peek of the brand’s new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands, available today, I had to get them in my hands and onto my face ASAP.
Jennifer Garner's Transitional Closet Staple Is Unsurprisingly From Her Go-To Fashion Brand
When Jennifer Garner was recently spotted strolling hand in hand with her boyfriend, Cali Group CEO John Miller, two things immediately came to mind: Where is her stylish-yet-practical jacket from, and what was the temperature in Santa Barbara, CA, when she wore it?. Having a classic, sophisticated staple in your...
I've Been Doing My Brows at Home for 3 Years Thanks to the $18 Foolproof Device Halle Berry Also Uses
When COVID-19 began, I had to learn how to do my eyebrows myself if I wanted them to look groomed — with salons closed and social distancing requirements in place, there was simply no alternative. At first, I tried using tweezers to clean up any stray hairs and keep my brows in shape. As time went on, I became fed up with how long it took to pluck out one hair at a time, in addition to the acute pain I was putting myself through.
Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail
Sometimes you don’t know what you’re missing out on until you actually experience it and think, “why in the world did I wait so long to try [insert new thing/activity/clothing item]?” For me, dresses with pockets are at the top of the “I tried it, and now I just can’t go back” list. Even though I have sorely been sleeping on them in the last few months, I pinky promise I won’t anymore, all thanks to Reese Witherspoon.
I Wore This $9 Hyaluronic Acid-Packed Concealer for 13 Hours, and It Covered My Dark Circles All Day
I like my skin to breathe and have as little product on it as possible — that’s why I ditched foundation a long time ago and am solely devoted to concealer. After testing dozens throughout my life, I finally found my new go-to pick: Colourpop’s Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Concealer.
Meredith Duxbury Did Her Mom’s Makeup With a “Mature Skin” Foundation From a Brand Supermodels Use
If you’re anything like us and often find yourself scrolling through ‘BeautyTok’ for hours at a time, then you’ve probably come across videos from content creator Meredith Duxbury. The beauty influencer, who’s amassed more than 17 million followers on the app, is known for her controversial foundation technique in which she uses upwards of 10 pumps of product.
