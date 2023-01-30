Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The 5 highest ranked burger joints in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
pbasailfish.com
No. 2 NSU Takes Down Men's Basketball
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team returned to the floor on Wednesday night, facing the No. 2-ranked Nova Southeastern Sharks. The Sailfish (10-10, 6-8 SSC) kept the high-powered offense of the Sharks at bay for the first eight minutes, but NSU (21-0, 14-0 SSC) eventually wore down PBA. The defending South Region champions went on a 19-0 run in the first half to take a 28-14 lead and never looked back. The Sharks won the game, 96-66. Will Lee led PBA with 18 points and eight rebounds. Reigning SSC Player of the Week Jalen Cooper tallied 12 points and four rebounds. Jakob Hester totaled 10 points and nine rebounds with one steal. Ryan Claflin added nine points and one block.
pbasailfish.com
Weekend Schedule Changes for Sailfish Baseball
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- As the Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team opens their season tonight against Lane College, their schedule for this weekend has changed due do the potential for weather delays. The 'Fish will play two games on Friday, Feb. 2 instead of their original three-game weekend slate....
pbasailfish.com
Women's Tennis Defeated By St. Thomas
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.- The Palm Beach Atlantic women's tennis team opened up the spring season on the road Wednesday. The Sailfish picked up one singles victory but lost 6-1 to St. Thomas. PBA's all-time record versus the Bobcats fell to 10-3. The only singles victory for the 'Fish came in singles play from Svea Crohn. The Germany native notched a three-set victory over Carme Ibanez 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Jasmine Williams dropped her match 6-0, 6-1. Alessia Passerini fell 6-1 in consecutive sets. Cecilia Peroni was defeated 6-4, 6-2. Greta Langiu fell 6-3, 6-4. Alina Hoermann dropped her match in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 12-10.
pbasailfish.com
Men's Tennis Falls At St. Thomas
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.- The Palm Beach Atlantic men's tennis team dropped its season opener 6-1 to St. Thomas. Luis Eduardo Platas picked up the lone point for the Sailfish. The junior defeated Carls Videl 6-4, 6-4. For the remainder of singles action, Roberto Binaghi lost his match 6-2, 7-5. Axel Reich made his debut for the 'Fish. The freshman from Ecuador dropped his match 6-1, 6-3. Marko Visontai was defeated 6-3, 6-1. Blake Williams and Juanfer Contreras both took their matches to three sets. Williams was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Contreras lost 7-6 ,1-6, 5-10. In doubles play, Williams and Reich lost 6-2. The tandem of Michal Precikowski and Juan Fernandez dropped their match 6-1. Osvaldo Sergio Godoy and Kazuma Uematsu lost 6-0.
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Have Chances Late, Fall In Fourth Quarter to Sharks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic women's basketball team hit the road to take on the Nova Southeastern University Sharks tonight. After falling big to the Sharks at home earlier this season, the two sides played a close game throughout where the Sailfish had their chances late before ultimately falling 72-66. The loss moves the Sailfish record to 9-11 overall and 5-9 in Sunshine State Conference play.
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Walk Off on Opening Day
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Earlier this evening, the Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team opened up their 2023 season against the Lane College Dragons. The 'Fish took home the opening day win 7-6 in walk-off fashion. PBA was the first team to get on the board in the third inning....
Comments / 0