FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team returned to the floor on Wednesday night, facing the No. 2-ranked Nova Southeastern Sharks. The Sailfish (10-10, 6-8 SSC) kept the high-powered offense of the Sharks at bay for the first eight minutes, but NSU (21-0, 14-0 SSC) eventually wore down PBA. The defending South Region champions went on a 19-0 run in the first half to take a 28-14 lead and never looked back. The Sharks won the game, 96-66. Will Lee led PBA with 18 points and eight rebounds. Reigning SSC Player of the Week Jalen Cooper tallied 12 points and four rebounds. Jakob Hester totaled 10 points and nine rebounds with one steal. Ryan Claflin added nine points and one block.

DAVIE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO