Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
offtackleempire.com
Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Is A Chickenshit Outfit No Matter What Orange Krush Did
I don’t trust my colleagues to accurately report on the Orange Krush situation around this Saturday’s Illinois Fighting Illini basketball game against one of the Big Ten’s basketball NPC’s. So let me explain one of the greatest traditions in college basketball, the procedural misstep made this...
big10central.com
Iowa football 2023 winter position breakdown: Running backs [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Feb. 1—IOWA CITY — Iowa saw some highs and some lows in its rushing attack in 2022. Kaleb Johnson becoming the first Iowa running back since Akrum Wadley in 2015 to record 200-plus rushing yards in a football game was certainly a high point. But even with the...
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
big10central.com
Kirk Ferentz, Gary Barta 'anticipate no changes' to Iowa football staff in 2023 [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Feb. 1—IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz anticipates "no changes to our staff moving forward" despite the Iowa offense ranking among the worst in the country in 2022. "We do have a terrific staff, and I thought they did a great job last year in tough circumstances," said Ferentz, who finished his 24th season as Iowa's head football coach.
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the Illinois student section (which calls itself The Orange Krush)...
big10central.com
Brandon McKee vs. Spencer Lee to highlight Gophers wrestling vs. Iowa [Star Tribune]
Patrick McKee realizes the challenge is daunting. The Gophers senior 125-pound wrestler knows that his next opponent, Iowa's Spencer Lee, is a three-time NCAA champion and two-time winner of the Hodge Trophy as the nation's top collegiate wrestler. And he's aware that Lee has won 49 consecutive matches and just...
Homestead’s Leeper signs with Iowa football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Grant Leeper is taking a leap to the Big Ten as the senior tight end signed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. At six-foot-six, 215 pounds, Leeper has the frame to make an impact for the Hawkeyes. He only played one season of high school […]
New Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara talks transition to Iowa City in interview with Big Ten Network
The Big Ten Network interviewed new Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara on Wednesday, Feb. 1 as part of BTN's National Signing Day Show. Here is everything McNamara said during his interview with BTN. How are you feeling healthwise?. “Honestly, I’m feeling great. As soon as I got to Iowa City, the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘He can get Whopped in Front of his Mom and Dad’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Responds to Iowa Signee Gabe Arnold
Gabe Arnold hasn’t wrestled a college match yet, and he already has beef with an NCAA national champion in Penn State’s Carter Starocci. Arnold, an Iowa signee, tweeted during Friday’s massive dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa that Starocci was “overrated.”
Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz made a significant reveal on Wednesday that will no doubt leave fans of the team feeling very unhappy. Ferentz said he did not plan to make any changes to his coaching staff for 2023. That means he will be retaining his son, much-maligned offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for another year.... The post Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video, Transcript: Tyler Barnes 2-1-23
Iowa Football Recruiting Coordinator Speaks on Late Signing Day
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Interstate Railroad purchases 30 acres for new transloading facility in southeast Iowa City
A new rail-to-truck trans-loading facility is coming to Iowa City following a purchase of 30 acres of land by the Iowa Interstate Railroad. The new facility will be located in southeast Iowa City on the city’s industrial campus east of the intersection between 420th Street and Highway 6. According to a press release from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the rail-to-truck facility will give direct access to all 7 Class-I Railroads:
KCRG.com
Officials monitoring Chinese spy balloon flying over parts of US
Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Cedar...
Comments / 0