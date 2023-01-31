NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets remain on top after a hot January run

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA announced the starters from each conference in the All-Star Game last week as the season progresses toward the annual showcase on Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led all players in fan voting to represent the Western Conference while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the lead vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. The two players will serve as captains and select their teams right before the start of the All-Star Game for the first time.

Joining James as the starters in the Western Conference are Nikola Jokic (Denver), Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Stephen Curry (Golden State) and Luka Doncic (Dallas). In the Eastern Conference, the other starters were Kevin Durant (Brooklyn), Jayson Tatum (Boston), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland).

Those players have helped their respective teams to strong starts at this point of the season. They are performing at a high level and have their teams in the playoff hunt, as a result. Things should get interesting with the trade deadline looming as teams look to make a run at the playoffs.

To make further sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We come back each week and provide our latest assessment of the best teams and those that are rising.

30

Detroit Pistons (13-38)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 29

Detroit has lost eight out of its last 10 games and suffered a rather embarrassing defeat on Monday to Milwaukee. The team trailed 49-24 after the first quarter and gave up 150 points. They did manage to beat Brooklyn on Thursday, which served as the highlight of the week.

29

Houston Rockets (12-38)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 30

The Rockets ended their 13-game losing streak last week and have won two out of their last four contests. Things certainly haven’t gone as planned this season in Houston, but the team will be looking to turn things around on the court moving forward.

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

28

San Antonio Spurs (14-36)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 28

The Spurs are just 2-12 during the month of January. They are 27th in offense and last in defense over that span with a minus-11.9 net rating. They will have three more home games before beginning their annual rodeo road trip, which is nine games this year.

27

Orlando Magic (19-31)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 25

The Magic welcomed Jonathan Isaac back last Monday after missing two and a half years. He is averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and one assist in three games in limited minutes. The team is 2-1 with him back on the court.

26

Toronto Raptors (23-28)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 26

The Raptors are 2-1 on their current seven-game road trip after defeating the Trail Blazers on Saturday. The team continues to get great production from Precious Achiuwa this season as the third-year forward is averaging 16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, one assist and one steal over his last seven games.

25

Charlotte Hornets (15-36)

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 27

The Hornets got a boost with the return of LaMelo Ball last week after missing three games. The team is 4-2 over its last six games as Terry Rozier has led the way in scoring in each contest. He is averaging 26.8 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and two steals over that stretch.

24

Portland Trail Blazers (23-26)

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 23

The Trail Blazers had a rather light schedule last week, going 2-1 in their three games. The highlight certainly came on Wednesday as Damian Lillard dropped a season-high 60 points in a win over the Jazz. It was his fourth career 60-point game.

23

Chicago Bulls (23-26)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 21

The Bulls had a good week of play with the exception of Thursday’s loss to the Hornets. They led by two points entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 34-17 to fall. However, the group followed it up with a dominating win over the Magic on Saturday.

For more coverage on the Bulls, visit Bulls Wire

22

Atlanta Hawks (25-25)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 22

Since winning five straight, the Hawks have lost three of four games. Despite the recent slippage, the Hawks are firmly in the playoff hunt at eighth in the Eastern Conference. They begin a five-game road trip on Monday in Portland.

21

Washington Wizards (23-26)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 24

Washington has won five straight games entering play on Monday with several players stepping up of late. Kyle Kuzma continues to perform at a high level for the Wizards and is posting 25 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and one block during their win streak.

20

Indiana Pacers (24-28)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 17

The Pacers have lost 10 out of their last 11 games with Tyrese Haliburton out of the lineup. However, the group did get some good news when it was reported that Myles Turner signed a two-way contract extension, which seemingly ends all trade speculation surrounding the eight-year veteran.

19

Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 20

The Timberwolves have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and are two games above .500 for the first time since November. Anthony Edwards continues to stay hot and has four 30-point games over his last five outings. He is averaging 34.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists over that span.

18

Los Angeles Lakers (23-27)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 16

The Lakers suffered a tough loss on Saturday to the Celtics after the non-call on LeBron James at the end of regulation. The team continues a five-game road trip on Monday in Brooklyn as James inches closer to becoming the all-time scorer.

For more coverage on LeBron and the Lakers, visit LeBron Wire

17

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 19

The Thunder can’t quite seem to get back to .500, but are still 7-3 over their last 10 games. The team is right in the thick of it in the race for the play-in and appears to be a tough out for teams at this point. Of course, that starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who should be a lock for the All-Star Game this year.

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

16

Utah Jazz (26-26)

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 18

After a 1-7 stretch earlier this month, the Jazz have gone 7-5. They are coming off an eight-point win over the Mavericks to get back to 10th in the Western Conference. With the team hovering around .500, it will be interesting to see how active the front office will be at the trade deadline. They could look to cash in on their veterans or stand pat and keep the team together. In any case, the team has had a strong season to this point of the year.

15

New York Knicks (27-24)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 14

New York has lost five out of its last seven games but had some impressive wins over Cleveland and Boston in that stretch. The team is seventh in the East and figures to be a lock for the playoffs at this point. Gaining some consistency over the second half of the season will be key for this team and their future success.

14

Golden State Warriors (25-24)

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 13

The Warriors have won five out of their last eight games to get back above .500. Stephen Curry appears to be settling in on the court after missing time with a shoulder injury. He is averaging 28 points, 5.1 rebounds, five assists and 1.1 steals in eight games since returning.

For more coverage on the Warriors, visit Warriors Wire

13

New Orleans Pelicans (26-25)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 10

The Pelicans have lost eight straight games to fall to eighth in the West. The team did get a boost to the starting lineup with the return of Brandon Ingram. He is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and one steal in two games since coming back. Zion Williamson is still a couple of weeks away from playing so the team will need Ingram and others to step up to get things turned around.

12

Dallas Mavericks (26-25)

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 11

The Mavericks are just 5-9 during January and have struggled to generate help for Luka Doncic. However, Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up recently with Doncic dealing with a sprained ankle and has back-to-back 30-point games entering play on Monday.

11

LA Clippers (28-25)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 15

The Clippers saw their season-high five-game win streak come to an end on Sunday. However, the team appears to be trending upward with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard healthy and performing at a high level. They are currently fourth in the West.

10

Phoenix Suns (26-25)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 12

The Suns look to be out of their recent funk after winning five out of their last six games entering play on Monday. The return of Cam Johnson has given the team a tremendous boost as the fourth-year forward is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in five games back.

9

Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 7

Donovan Mitchell was named an All-Star starter last week after a tremendous start to his career in Cleveland. He is a huge reason why the Cavaliers are 31-21 in the Eastern Conference and in fifth place. With him playing at a high level, the Cavaliers could be a contender.

8

Miami Heat (28-23)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 9

Miami has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA during January with a 9-5 record. They posted an impressive win over the Celtics by overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and holding them to 13 points in the period to pull out the three-point victory. The Heat are sixth now in the East and are looking to close in on the Cavaliers in fifth.

7

Memphis Grizzlies (32-18)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 5

The Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday with a win over the Pacers. The team will be without Steven Adams for some time but will need others to step up and fill his shoes in the frontcourt. Despite their recent skid, the Grizzlies still figure to be one of the teams to beat.

6

Milwaukee Bucks (33-17)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 8

The Bucks have four in a row with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup. He was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 38.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and one steal over that span. He was also voted a captain for the All-Star Game to represent the East. In other words: It was a good week for him.

5

Sacramento Kings (27-21)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 6

The Kings continue to play at a high level and are up to third place in the West after their recent run. They are 8-6 in January with the top-ranked offense in the league over that span. They should be a team to keep an eye on over the second half of the season.

4

Boston Celtics (36-15)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 2

The Celtics hit a bit of a rough patch last week after losing three straight but bounced back with a controversial win over the Lakers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to lead the way as the Celtics’ success seems to hinge on how well they can perform nightly.

For more coverage on the Celtics, visit Celtics Wire

3

Philadelphia 76ers (32-16)

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 4

The Sixers continue to perform at a high level and are up to second in the Eastern Conference. They are closing the gap on the Celtics in first and are emerging as one of the top teams in the NBA. With Joel Embiid and James Harden playing great, the Sixers have a chance to go on a deep run this postseason.

For more coverage on the 76ers, visit Sixers Wire

2

Brooklyn Nets (30-19)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 3

Since losing four straight earlier this month, the Nets have gotten back on track. They will continue to be without Kevin Durant, but the team announced the former MVP is progressing well and will be reevaluated in two weeks. They will just need to stay afloat until he can return, but the Nets look to be one of the top teams in the East.

For more coverage on the Nets, visit Nets Wire

1

Denver Nuggets (34-16)

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 1

The Nuggets remain atop the Western Conference after going 7-3 over their last 10 games. The team is still undefeated when Nikola Jokic registers a triple-double (15-0) as the two-time reigning Most Valuable Player is making a strong case to make it three in a row.