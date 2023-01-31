Read full article on original website
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
Beyoncé bringing her 'Renaissance Tour' to North Carolina this summer
They BeyHive is buzzing after 'Queen Bey' announced a 2023 tour stop in North Carolina.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
qcnews.com
North Carolina Nazi
NC lawmakers aim to eliminate Jim Crow-era policy
But on Thursday, lawmakers filed a bill in the North Carolina House to remove the section.
hiphopnc.com
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families
In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight
Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
hendersonville.com
The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women
This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
WBTV
Foster care shortage leading to crisis in North Carolina, data shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in North Carolina, there are around 12,000 children in the child welfare system. Kids who desperately need someone to take them in. To give them a bed to sleep in. A meal to eat. Someone to give them stability and a chance at some normalcy.
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
North Carolina Nazi: NC’s Pelley spread his fascist influence
Queen City News anchor Brien Blakely talks with North Carolina historians about the impact of one Asheville man as he worked to spread hate and fascism throughout the country.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
carolinajournal.com
Captain Stanley’s Seafood fights to stay afloat, as Harris touts Biden economy in Raleigh visit
Small businesses, like Captain Stanley’s Seafood Restaurant in Raleigh, are vital to the U.S. economy. So much so they are called the “backbone of America.”. The restaurant has been a fixture on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh since 1986. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees make up...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
