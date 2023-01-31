ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger

Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

North Carolina Nazi

Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk about Pelley's brand of fascism, based in Asheville, as it worked to influence many Americans. North Carolina Nazi. Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
hiphopnc.com

Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
RALEIGH, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

Concord native crowned Miss USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
CONCORD, NC
hendersonville.com

The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women

This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
thecoastlandtimes.com

Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

