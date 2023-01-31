Read full article on original website
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).
Yardbarker
James Harden shares two-word response to All-Star snub
James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his...
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson Said Gregg Popovich Wanted From Him To Admit That Danny Green And Manu Ginobili Were Better Players
Stephen Jackson's murky history with the San Antonio Spurs is well-documented, and the former guard opened up about one of the instances where he was asked to admit that Danny Green and Manu Ginobili were better players. The call to admission came from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, and while Jackson...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Yardbarker
Report: One Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on the team in a week’s time based on what he is currently hearing.
Yardbarker
Report: The Utah Jazz show interest in Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish is out of the rotation in New York and has been — ostensibly — since he arrived. With him on the trading block, numerous teams have thrown their hat in the ring. Most recently, the Utah Jazz has shown interest in the 23-year-old, per Sideline Sources’ Wenzell Ortiz.
Yardbarker
Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet before trade request
NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t agree on an extension. So, the inevitable has arrived sooner than in summer. Irving wanted to move from his hometown team Nets, with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The...
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid Kyrie Irving Lakers Rumors
As expected, fans are already speculating that James is referring to the news that Kyrie Irving, his former teammate, has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. LeBron's replies are filled with pictures of the two stars together from their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but as previously mentioned, there is a good chance the Tweet is completely unrelated.
Yardbarker
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about one thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.
Yardbarker
Three players Warriors should target at the trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors (26-26) have lost two straight games and are ninth in the Western Conference. With the trade deadline Thursday, the time to make a move is now. Earlier this week, Warriors president/GM Bob Myers told 95.7 The Game that he wants to add to Golden State's "margin of error" and that "[currently] it's not a margin of error I'm entirely comfortable with."
Yardbarker
Hawks took savage shot at Suns after blowout win
The Atlanta Hawks definitely chose violence after Wednesday’s game. The Hawks fire-roasted the Phoenix Suns in a nationally-televised contest, winning 132-100. The game was effectively over by the second quarter as Atlanta got out to a 20-point lead and Phoenix never got much closer. After the game, the Hawks,...
