🏀 TMP-Marian earns sweep of Trego
HAYS – The TMP girls and boys completed a second straight doubleheader sweep Tuesday with a pair of wins over the Trego Golden Eagles at Al Billinger Fieldhouse in Hays. The TMP girls used a 15-6 fourth quarter run on their way to a 47-41 victory over the Trego Golden Eagles Tuesday.
🏀 Hays returns to action with sweep of Scott City
SCOTT CITY - Hays High played their first game since January 21st, traveling to Scott City on Tuesday evening. Hays scored the first seven points and never trailed on their way to a 46-32 win over Scott City. The fewest points the Indians led by all night was five at 7-2 and 9-4. Hays pushed their advantage to 16-4 after one quarter but went quiet in the second. The Indians scored just two points. The defense however was stout enough to give up only eight points and still lead 16-4 at halftime.
🎙Gifts to Heartland Foundation to be matched during February
Get more than double the local impact with a charitable gift this month. The annual Heartland Community Foundation match month has returned this February. As the group continues to build its coffers, the annual assistance from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation allows it to positively impact community groups and projects throughout the year.
