Read full article on original website
Related
Madison County bouncer indicted in death of man thrown out of nightclub
A Madison County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with the 2021 death of a man who was forcibly ejected from a Harvest nightclub. Charlie Dupree Harris, 32, was indicted Jan. 13 on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the May 2021 death of Cornelius Anderson, according to court records.
Florence man allegedly stole $115 and two blankets from Clerk’s Office
One man was arrested after court records say he broke into a County Clerk's Office during off-hours and stole $115.62 and two blankets.
Bouncer indicted after allegedly slamming a man’s head against a concrete floor
Court documents show Harris "recklessly" caused Anderson's death by "slamming his head against a concrete floor" on May 8, 2021.
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith arrested, accused of Walmart shoplifting
Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday on a shoplifting charge. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to Walmart at 6140 University Drive shortly before 1 p.m. on an unrelated call. Officers were told about a suspected shoplifter, and Keith...
Huntsville manslaughter convict up for parole nearly 10 years later
One of the men convicted in the shooting death of 54-year-old Timothy Smith in 2014 is scheduled for a parole hearing on Thursday, February 2.
YAHOO!
Former deputy facing felony charge
Feb. 1—A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs' offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said David O'Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m.
WAAY-TV
21-year-old charged in shootings at Madison apartment complex
A suspect has been charged with firing into occupied dwellings on at least two occasions in Madison, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Both shootings happened at FarmHaus Apartments on Balch Road, just days apart. The sheriff's office said deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who described the suspect as a Black male driving a red Chevrolet Cruz.
Limestone County jury finds man not guilty of murder in 2019 shooting following property dispute
An all-male jury in Limestone County declared an Ardmore man not guilty of murder over the 2019 shooting death of William Brantley following a years-long property dispute.
WAFF
Limestone Co. jury finds murder suspect not guilty
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Limestone County has found a man suspected of a 2019 murder not guilty. Court records show that Kenneth Adams was found not guilty of murdering William Brantley. In 2019, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office identified Adams as a suspect in...
WAAY-TV
Limestone County sheriff seeking Madison armed robbery suspect
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an armed robbery suspect. The suspect - a white male with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes - entered a business in the 30,000 block of Highway 72 in Madison about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
Work release employee allegedly helps three inmates escape
Brittney Shipley, a custodian, was in charge of the center at 11:44 p.m. on January 14, when court documents say she let three inmates walk past her, out the front door, and leave in two vehicles.
Police: Decatur man found with fentanyl
A Decatur man was arrested Monday after police say he was found with fentanyl and previous warrants.
Decatur man charged with burglary at Hertz Rental
A Decatur man was arrested after breaking in and damaging a Hertz Rental location, according to local law enforcement.
Hartselle Enquirer
Sheffield is officer of quarter
Inv. Lesley Sheffield was chosen as the Hartselle Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022. Inv. Sheffield serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and was selected for the award by her peers.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
Heroin, meth discovered during separate traffic stops leads to trafficking charges
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies had a busy few days, resulting in four drug trafficking charges following two separate traffic stops. According to the CCSO, on Jan. 26, investigators conducted a traffic stop on County Road 568. Once stopped, the driver was identified as Edward Michael Larue, 41. Investigators discovered that Larue had an active warrant from earlier in January, and a subsequent search of the vehicle and of Larue allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Larue was arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center. Once at the detention center, more narcotics were allegedly recovered from his...
WAAY-TV
Former Morgan County sheriff's deputy charged with illegal use of position
A Trinity man has been charged with using his official position for personal gain in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the charge stems from 2018, when David O'Neal Allen was a deputy with the sheriff's office. In early 2019, "discrepancies were discovered" and information was submitted to the Alabama Ethics Commission.
North Alabama man found not guilty of murder in shooting over logging truck
Limestone County jurors found Kenneth Wayne Adams not guilty after deliberating into the evening Friday. Adams was charged with murder in the shooting death of William Allen Brantley on March 28, 2019, on Rooker Lane off of Oak Grove Road. Adams had always maintained that he shot Brantley in self-defense, and almost four years later, the all male jury agreed.
Father allegedly poses as child after inappropriate texts, Athens man arrested
An Athens man was arrested after authorities said a father pretended to be his own child following allegedly inappropriate texts from him.
Comments / 0