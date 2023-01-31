CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies had a busy few days, resulting in four drug trafficking charges following two separate traffic stops. According to the CCSO, on Jan. 26, investigators conducted a traffic stop on County Road 568. Once stopped, the driver was identified as Edward Michael Larue, 41. Investigators discovered that Larue had an active warrant from earlier in January, and a subsequent search of the vehicle and of Larue allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Larue was arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center. Once at the detention center, more narcotics were allegedly recovered from his...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO