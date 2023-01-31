ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YAHOO!

Former deputy facing felony charge

Feb. 1—A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs' offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said David O'Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

21-year-old charged in shootings at Madison apartment complex

A suspect has been charged with firing into occupied dwellings on at least two occasions in Madison, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Both shootings happened at FarmHaus Apartments on Balch Road, just days apart. The sheriff's office said deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who described the suspect as a Black male driving a red Chevrolet Cruz.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. jury finds murder suspect not guilty

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Limestone County has found a man suspected of a 2019 murder not guilty. Court records show that Kenneth Adams was found not guilty of murdering William Brantley. In 2019, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office identified Adams as a suspect in...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Limestone County sheriff seeking Madison armed robbery suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an armed robbery suspect. The suspect - a white male with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes - entered a business in the 30,000 block of Highway 72 in Madison about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
MADISON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Sheffield is officer of quarter

Inv. Lesley Sheffield was chosen as the Hartselle Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022. Inv. Sheffield serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and was selected for the award by her peers.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Heroin, meth discovered during separate traffic stops leads to trafficking charges

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies had a busy few days, resulting in four drug trafficking charges following two separate traffic stops.   According to the CCSO, on Jan. 26, investigators conducted a traffic stop on County Road 568. Once stopped, the driver was identified as Edward Michael Larue, 41.  Investigators discovered that Larue had an active warrant from earlier in January, and a subsequent search of the vehicle and of Larue allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Larue was arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center. Once at the detention center, more narcotics were allegedly recovered from his...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Former Morgan County sheriff's deputy charged with illegal use of position

A Trinity man has been charged with using his official position for personal gain in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the charge stems from 2018, when David O'Neal Allen was a deputy with the sheriff's office. In early 2019, "discrepancies were discovered" and information was submitted to the Alabama Ethics Commission.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

