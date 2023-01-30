ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fall Out Boy Fortnite Concert: Official Date, How to Watch, and More Details!

Fans were surprised after Epic Games announced out of nowhere that Fall Out Boy will be performing in a virtual concert on Fortnite; where can fans watch it and what time?. Taking to their official Twitter account, Fortnite shocked fans after revealing that the band will be performing in an exclusive virtual venue by iHeartRadio.
Vanilla Ice Paints Madonna as 'Desperate' While Legend Prepares for Career-Spanning 'Celebration Tour'

Vanilla Ice claims he turned down Madonna's marriage proposal in the 1990s, partially because he was too young, but also because she included him in her notorious "Sex" book. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper described the scene on the "Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt" podcast, recalling a spate of sold-out concerts when Madonna was in the audience jamming to songs from his 15x platinum debut album. Even after Madonna came backstage and gave him "the seductive eyes" in his dressing room, Ice found it difficult to believe that she thought he was attractive.
Quavo Grammys 2023: Rapper Making BIG Comeback Months After Takeoff’s Death

Quavo has remained silent over the past few months after his Takeoff's death, but it appears that the musician is making a big comeback this month in honor of his good pal. According to Uproxx, the 1/3 of Migos will be one of the performers at this weekend's highly-anticipated Grammy Awards during the show's "In Memoriam" segment. The rapper is expected to perform his tribute song "Without You" together with Maverick City Music, a gospel band.
Ozzy Osbourne Frail, Unrecognizable Days Before Retirement Announcement: Health Quickly Deteriorating?

Ozzy Osbourne announced his touring days are officially over, but the public seemingly saw it coming as he looked unrecognizable in the days leading to his decision. The 74-year-old Prince of Darkness shared one of the hardest things he had ever shared with his fans when he posted a lengthy statement on his social media accounts. He confirmed that, amid his health battles, his touring days were finally over.
Depeche Mode NEW Song Release Date: Band Dropping Next Single Following Andy Fletcher’s Death

Great news for Depeche Mode fans! The band is making a comeback this year and they finally announced the first single of their upcoming album; when is it coming out?. Last week, the group—Dave Gahan and Martin Gore—started teasing their followers by sharing a cryptic post featuring a countdown visuals with the caption, "Time is fleeting, see what it brings."
Doja Cat NEW Album: Rapper’s Next Project Sounds Like ‘Hardcore Punk?’

Doja Cat's first two projects mainly revolved around femininity, especially her second one titled "Hot Pink," and it appears that the musician is heading in a different direction with her new album as she mentioned in a recent interview; is she switching genres?. Two years after dropping her smash record...
Aerosmith VS Van Halen: Legendary Rock Bands Face Off in Viral Twitter Post

Aerosmith VS. Van Halen - which is the better band in fans' opinion?. Due to the large number of rock bands in the industry, fans could not help but compare them to one another. The latest debate put Aerosmith and Van Halen under the spotlight, and both bands received support from their loyal fans.
LOOK: Gangsta Boo's Final Music Video Released After Tragic Death on New Year's Day

Gangsta Boo's last music video before her death was released over a month after her sudden passing. Fans were left hyped when Gangsta Boo and her brother, Drumma Boy, shared a sneak peek of the latter's new track. The late rapper dropped a verse from the song, which also featured two of her Three 6 Mafia group members - Crunchy Black and La Chat.
Britney Spears 'Jealous' of Pamela Anderson, Supportive Sons? 'I Was Like Damn!'

Britney Spears is known to be a very loving and supportive mother, despite being torn away from her sons because of the nasty conservatorship. However, regardless of her best efforts, it is also quite known that her sons want little to do with the "Toxic" singer-much to her dismay. That's...
Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Wins 2022 Drumeo Award For Foo Fighters Drummer's Tribute Performance

Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Shane, scored an award following his emotional and notable performances during the tribute concerts for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Following Taylor Hawkins' death on March 25, Foo Fighters arranged the all-star Taylor Hawkins Tribute concerts to pay tribute to the late drummer. A number of special guests filled in and played the drums in the band's songs, including Josh Freese (on "Times Like These" and "All My Life"), Travis Barker (on "The Pretender" and "Monkey Wrench"), Nandi Bushnell (on "Learn to Fly"), Rufus Taylor (on "These Days" and "Best of You"), and Omar Hakim (on "Aurora").
Dr. Dre Gifts Fans His Most Iconic Album 'The Chronic'-AGAIN? Here's Why

Dr. Dre dropped his debut solo album "The Chronic" back in 1992, and it quickly became one of his most iconic and well-received body of work. However, if you're a hip-hop enthusiast, then you probably know by now that "The Chronic" isn't on any music streaming platforms-but sit tight because, in celebration of its 30th anniversary, Dr. Dre is dropping the album on Feb. 1.
Latto Panties Ebay Fiasco Removed Due To Safety Concerns: Here's Why

Buying your favorite artists' clothes has been a normal practice for fans, especially if it's in an auction. However, would one still purchase if the artist you're stanning would auction their undergarments for a hefty price?. Latto's fans would clearly spend over 100,000 dollars for her used panties on eBay.
