Vanilla Ice claims he turned down Madonna's marriage proposal in the 1990s, partially because he was too young, but also because she included him in her notorious "Sex" book. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper described the scene on the "Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt" podcast, recalling a spate of sold-out concerts when Madonna was in the audience jamming to songs from his 15x platinum debut album. Even after Madonna came backstage and gave him "the seductive eyes" in his dressing room, Ice found it difficult to believe that she thought he was attractive.

2 DAYS AGO