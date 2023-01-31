ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare County settles $32 million child negligence case

By Nic Garcia
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYBZi_0kX0e7hh00

Tulare County has agreed to pay $32 million to a Lindsay family after the family's lawyer says an infant boy suffered permanent brain damage as a result of the county's Child Welfare Services' failure to respond to reports of child abuse.

At 10 months, Journey was found unresponsive and hospitalized. He was even placed on life support. He survived even after doctors took him off of life support, but his grandmother had been reporting abuse for months before the hospitalization.

"There's no amount of money that will bring him back," said Patricia Sanchez, Journey's grandma.

Journey was severely malnourished, which caused significant brain damage.

Sanchez said she started to notice the neglect when he was just a couple months old.

"It was so heartbreaking. A child cannot speak or defend themselves. It got to a point where I had to say this is not right," said Sanchez.

Sanchez said her complaints to Tulare County Child Welfare Services were ignored.

"It was very confusing and I wasn't understanding why nothing was being done," said Sanchez.

She and her lawyer said Tulare County tried covering up the lack of response by Child Welfare Services, including forging documents.

"Certain records that were critical to the case, I had two versions of them. One dated before my lawsuit. And another, the same record, after my lawsuit. And A did not match B," said Wyatt Vespermann an attorney with Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi, LLP.

Vespermann said some of the employees at C.W.S. tried intimidating Journey's grandmother into dropping her case.

"I know that they're doing that to other families. I just feel it. I know there's other families out there and I know there's other children out there," said Sanchez.

The county also agreed to implement policies and software that will enable the agency to better track and follow-up on prior complaints of alleged child abuse.

Patricia said this is the momentum for the creation of Journey's Law - which, once written, she hopes will help prevent similar cases in the future.

Action News reached out to Tulare County Health & Human Services for comment, we have not heard back yet.

Tulare County Health & Human Services sent Action News a statement, saying: "On July 22, 2022 through voluntary mediation, the County of Tulare entered into a settlement agreement with Patrizia Sanchez, grandmother of J.G., a minor child who suffered a severe health crisis on August 1, 2020, while in the care of his parents. The County is sorry for what J.G. has experienced. It is a senseless tragedy that will affect J.G. for the remainder of his life and he will remain in our thoughts. The amount of the settlement approved by the Court is $32 million and will be used for J.G.'s necessary lifelong health and wellness care. The County of Tulare acted and settled in the best interests of everyone involved."

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 6

Keke Daniels
2d ago

CWS won’t respond back because like always, they failed yet another life. Then tried to cover it up with lies and false documents. This isn’t nothing new. Just another innocent child/baby but this time someone actually cared and stood up for him. Instead of ignoring the abuse. Idk why they parents didn’t have custody of him but nonetheless he was in the custody of CWS and they didn’t pay attention to him. Whoever his caseworker was needs to be held responsible as well as the person that had him before he was put into the hospital.

Reply
2
Related
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

California county to pay $32M in child welfare settlement

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Central California’s Tulare County will pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its child welfare agency failed to respond to reports of abuse involving an infant boy who was hospitalized for malnutrition and suffered brain damage, plaintiffs’ attorneys said Monday. Under the terms of the settlement, the county must also implement policies and computer software that will enable Child Welfare Services to better track and follow up on allegations of child abuse, according to a statement by the law firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi. The deal was announced just weeks before trial was scheduled in the civil case filed last February on behalf of a child named in court papers as “J.G.” Tulare County said in a statement Tuesday that the agreement was reached through voluntary mediation.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands

February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
SELMA, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to wife’s 2020 slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Thursday pleaded no contest to murder in the grisly slaying of his wife at their northwest Bakersfield home, according to Superior Court records. John Gardner, 66, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of Jane Gardner, records show. Police were called Dec. 6, 2020, to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Alleged Selma Cop Killer Is Convicted Felon. A Look at His Record.

The suspect in custody for the killing of a Selma police officer is well known to the court system. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Michael Dixon, 23 of Selma, and charged him with murder, three firearms counts, and one count of violating probation. He is accused of...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Visalia Man Gets 24 Years in DUI Killing of Beloved Porterville Motorcyclist

A Visalia man received a 24-year prison sentence last week for a DUI collision that killed a 58-year-old motorcyclist near Porterville. Dominic Casarez, 24, had pleaded no contest in December to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in the death of Louis Munoz. “Louis Munoz was loved by many and touched...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The criminal history of suspected Selma cop killer Nathaniel Dixon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Court documents show the extensive criminal history of 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma, the man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., on Tuesday. According to the court documents, in 2019 Dixon was convicted of second-degree felony robbery. He was in jail until July 2020 and […]
SELMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Men Killed in Fiery Crash in Kings County

Two men were killed in a head-on crash that ended with one vehicle bursting into flames on the evening of Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. near Corcoran in Kings County. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a Ford Escape was traveling north on 10th Avenue near Niles Avenue, while a driver in a Toyota Corolla was heading south on 10th.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father. Newsom has officer’s “blood” on his hands.

Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their […]
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Officer, suspect named in Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Selma Police officer killed Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officials say Carrasco began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

FCSO: Selma suspect is a convicted felon with prior drug, armed robbery charges

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said in a press conference Tuesday that Deputies have detained the 23-year-old suspected gunman that shot a Selma police officer several times. That officer later died at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. After the shooting, detectives said the suspect...
SELMA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy