ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Intel contractor found dead in car; man accused of stalking him now charged in his killing

A retired veterinarian accused of obsessively stalking the husband of a woman with whom he had an affair was arrested Tuesday on charges of killing the man. Steven N. Milner, 55, was already facing charges for allegedly violating a stalking order to keep away from Kenneth C. Fandrich when Fandrich was found dead last Friday in his car at Intel’s Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro, according to police and court records.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy