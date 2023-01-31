Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Overnight crash kills pedestrian in Gresham
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead in Gresham.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing woman last seen in downtown Portland
Onedonna Inthavong was last seen in downtown Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Portland police identify victim of deadly stabbing
A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.
kpic
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
Officials: Armed individual barricaded in barn after family disturbance, suspect arrested
An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Driver arrested in road rage crash in Cedar Hills area: Deputies
One person was arrested following a road-rage related crash that occurred in the Beaverton area on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
PHOTOS: Man airlifted to hospital after 60-foot fall in Estacada
A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Feb.1 after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.
KATU.com
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
Police identify 34-year-old man stabbed to death in downtown Portland
Portland police have publicly identified the man who was stabbed to death Tuesday night in downtown Portland. Police responding to a call found Jonathan D. Bennett, 34, in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue just before 11 p.m. Bennett died of homicide by stabbing, the medical examiner determined.
KATU.com
SWAT arrests armed man after standoff on rural Clark County property
LA CENTER, Wash. — A SWAT team took a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. A spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the man fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance. The incident started at about 1:40 p.m....
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
Families of men killed by deputies ask judge to consolidate cases against Clark County
Lawyers for the families of two men shot and killed by Clark County deputies in a three month period have asked a federal judge to consolidate their wrongful death lawsuits against the county into one trial.
kpic
Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest found guilty of murdering Portland teen
A Clark County jury has found suspected serial killer Warren Forrest guilty of killing a Portland teenager nearly 50 years ago.
Armed robbery suspects taken into custody by Portland police
Residents in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood are being urged to shelter in place as a search for a man and woman believed to be armed is underway Wednesday morning, authorities say.
‘I want everybody to win’: Gresham food cart pod hit by break-in
“The law can only go so far."
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Murray Boulevard overpass
More details on the wreck or the deceased motorcyclist have not been released by the Beaverton Police Department as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Intel contractor found dead in car; man accused of stalking him now charged in his killing
A retired veterinarian accused of obsessively stalking the husband of a woman with whom he had an affair was arrested Tuesday on charges of killing the man. Steven N. Milner, 55, was already facing charges for allegedly violating a stalking order to keep away from Kenneth C. Fandrich when Fandrich was found dead last Friday in his car at Intel’s Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro, according to police and court records.
KATU.com
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
