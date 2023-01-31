ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic scores 53 points on 24 shots, 'chirps back' at Pistons in Mavericks win

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyrJ2_0kX0cX6q00

Luka Doncic returned to the court after a one-game absence with an ankle injury on Monday. He seems fine.

The Mavericks star torched the Detroit Pistons for 53 points in a 111-105 Dallas win. If this sounds commonplace at this point, it's because it kind of is.

The effort was Doncic's fourth 50-plus-point performance of the season and the fifth of his career. He now owns more than half of the nine 50-point games in Mavericks franchise history with a tally that isn't likely to slow down anytime soon.

It was also the 19th 50-plus-point game of the current NBA campaign, tying the total for the entirety of last season with more than 1/3 of the league's schedule remaining. It's the second day in a row with a 50-point game after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 on Sunday in a Bucks win over the Pelicans.

So how does Doncic differentiate one masterpiece from the next? Efficiency was the name of the game on Monday. Doncic needed just 24 field goal attempts to reach the second-highest scoring effort of his career. His career-high arrived just one month ago in a remarkable 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a heroic overtime win over the New York Knicks.

On Monday, Doncic finished 17 of 24 (70.8%) from the floor including a 5-of-11 (45.5%) effort from 3-point range. He hit 14 of 18 free throws while adding eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. He hit buckets when it mattered including scoring eight of the Mavericks' last 10 points as they put away a close game down the stretch after trailing by four at halftime.

His last bucket bounced off the front of the rim and in on a turnaround jumper from the elbow.

It's just not fair for the competition when the rim's that kind.

Doncic 'chirps back' at Pistons bench

Doncic was clearly no worse for wear after an ankle sprain sidelined him early in Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns and for the entirety of Saturday's loss to the Utah Jazz. And it sounds like he picked up some added inspiration from the Pistons bench.

"It was their assistant coach, he started chirping in the first quarter," Doncic said after the game. "They didn't like when I chirp back. They said 'play basketball.'

"If they're gonna chirp at me, I'm gonna chirp back. I ain't scared."

Chrip back he did, up until the game's final moments. Pistons assistant Jerome Allen appeared to be his primary sparring partner.

Detroit's head coach Dwane Casey, meanwhile, wasn't bothered in the slightest.

"That's the way it should be. Competitive," Casey told reporters postgame. "I love the way Luka plays and carries himself. ... It was clean, nothing dirty about it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected from Cleveland Cavs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game

CLEVELAND — The Cavs and Grizzlies had some tempers flare during the third quarter of Thursday night's game. Midway through the quarter, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks drove the hoop and lost the ball. Brooks ended up on the floor while Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell collected the ball. As Brooks rolled over, he threw his hand back and hit Mitchell in the groin. Mitchell fell over, seemingly in pain, and threw the ball at Brooks.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Luka Injury Update: Hard Fall; Out for How Long? Mavs VIDEO

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited the Thursday 111-106 victory over the visiting Pelicans after suffering a right heel contusion in the third quarter. ... an injury sustained when the MVP candidate took a hard fall to the AAC floor court after going up for a dunk. Doncic,...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Markannen, Conley Lead Jazz To Win vs. Raptors

The Utah Jazz achieved a 131-128 victory over the Toronto Raptors during the NBA’s Wednesday night slate. Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley combined for 28 points and 13 rebounds. “Taking my time, having a little more patience, not just going right away and being a little bit stronger with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Clayton News Daily

Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans

Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
DALLAS, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy