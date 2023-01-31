ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

ourstate.com

Made in NC: Bright Black

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
DURHAM, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

Wool E. Bull Wants to Share Wellness Tips with Your School, For Free!

Who better to inspire wellness in area elementary school children than Wool E. Bull? The iconic Durham Bulls mascot wants to come to your school to share a FREE, fun educational program focusing on three pillars to give kids all they need to live a healthy and balanced life. This...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Why fox sightings are common for Triangle this time of year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – They’re known for being sly, but foxes are catching the attention of people all over the Triangle. Lisa Lowe-Hall’s security camera recently caught sight of some unexpected visitors — a pair of foxes darting across the driveway of her North Raleigh home.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Eater

Find an Exclusive Supper Club Tucked Into an Italianate Mansion in Raleigh’s Boylan Heights

Last Monday, in the modern-meets-historic dining room of the Heights House Hotel (308 South Boylan Avenue) in Raleigh’s Boylan Heights neighborhood, 24 friends and strangers gathered over plates of lemony handmade pasta, fork-tender short ribs, and velvety chocolate budino served in vintage teacups. A few short hours later another group of 24 repeated the process, filling the Italianate mansion formerly known as Montfort Hall with an old-fashioned dinner party refreshed for the 21st century.
RALEIGH, NC
chathamjournal.com

Doherty’s Irish Pub is coming to SoCo in downtown Pittsboro

Pittsboro, NC – We are getting a new restaurant at 56 Sanford street. This is between the Mod and the ABC store. We just signed a long term lease. We’re proud to announce that Doherty’s, which is an Irish pub, is coming to SoCo Pittsboro. They currently have two locations. One in Cary and one in Apex.
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos

MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
MEBANE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Respite

Think, for a moment, of how your life was in college (or as a young person). The social desires constantly at war with the schoolwork demands; free time full of studying or working or hanging out with friends; plus occasional trips home to visit your folks, if you were within driving distance (and had a car). I remember my time in Boone as a blur, mostly; the daily comings and goings and meetings and classes melting together into a mostly-pleasant four-and-a-half-year mélange in my memory. It was busy, by which I mean there was always something. By the time I graduated, I was so sick of school that I laughed off any and all questions about advanced degrees.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

