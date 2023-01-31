Think, for a moment, of how your life was in college (or as a young person). The social desires constantly at war with the schoolwork demands; free time full of studying or working or hanging out with friends; plus occasional trips home to visit your folks, if you were within driving distance (and had a car). I remember my time in Boone as a blur, mostly; the daily comings and goings and meetings and classes melting together into a mostly-pleasant four-and-a-half-year mélange in my memory. It was busy, by which I mean there was always something. By the time I graduated, I was so sick of school that I laughed off any and all questions about advanced degrees.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO